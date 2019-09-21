New Delhi: A Delhi Court on September 25 is likely to pronounce order on the bail plea of the Karnataka Congress leader DK Shivakumar in a money laundering case, stated news agency ANI on Saturday. Earlier in the day, a special court headed by Judge Ajay Kumar Kuhar reserved order on Shivakumar‘s bail plea, after the arguments of prosecution and defence lawyers came to a conclusion.

While opposing Shivakumar’s bail plea, the ED claimed that the Congress leader has been influencing the witnesses in the money laundering case. The agency’s claims were based on earlier I-T probes where some witnesses had retracted in the case. Since the Karnataka Congress leader is an influential person, he is likely to use his power to hamper the probe, stated the investigative agency.

Appearing for ED, additional solicitor general KM Natraj said that the documents recovered during IT and Prevention of Money Laundering Act, 2002 (PMLA) probes clearly show the commission of an offence. Natraj further asked the court to direct the investigation in the case to a logical end.

Special Court reserves order on Karnataka Congress leader DK Shivakumar's bail plea in a money laundering case, after the conclusion of arguments of prosecution and defence lawyers. (file pic) pic.twitter.com/SdIDjKhWvz — ANI (@ANI) September 21, 2019

“The probe is underway and it is at a crucial stage. He (Shivakumar) was non-cooperative and evasive during the interrogation. Article 20 and 21 grants right to silence but it cannot be done for non-cooperation,” the ED was quoted by news agency ANI as saying. Meanwhile, an analysis of the transaction, the sources and the proceeds of crime is underway, added the probe agency.

Appearing for the ED, advocates Amit Mahajan and Nitesh Rana told (as quoted by news agency ANI), “It is a serious economic offence, it is a threat to the national economy, it may imbalance the national economy and is a threat to national security.” The allegations made by ED were strongly denied by senior advocates Abhishek Manu Singhvi and Mukul Rohatgi who appeared on behalf of Shivakumar.

About Shivakumar’s Money Laundering Case:

On September 3 this year, the ED arrested senior Congress leader DK Shivakumar under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). Following his arrest, his supporters gathered outside the ED office in large numbers and created a ruckus. Notably, on the basis of a complaint filed by the Income Tax department, the ED registered a case against the Congress leader in September 2018 over alleged evasion of tax and dealing of hawala transactions worth crores.