New Delhi: Noting that about 70 per cent of India's coronavirus cases were coming from these 11 municipal areas across seven states and Union territories, the Centre has asked the authorities to step up monitoring in old cities, urban slums and other high-density pockets like camps and clusters for migrant workers for the management of COVID-19 cases.

These 11 municipal areas are from

Maharashtra

Tamil Nadu

Gujarat

Delhi

Madhya Pradesh

West Bengal

Rajasthan

During a meeting on Saturday, a presentation was made to highlight the trend in case trajectory with respect to total confirmed cases, case fatality rate, doubling time, tests per million and confirmation percentage, the ministry said.

“It was told that major challenge lies in those corporations having shorter doubling time, higher mortality rate and a higher confirmation rate than the national average,” the health ministry said in its statement.

The officials were briefed about the factors to be considered while mapping the containment and buffer zones and the activities mandated in containment zone like perimeter control, active search for cases through house to house surveillance, contact tracing, clinical management of the active cases.

They were also asked to undertake surveillance activities in the buffer zone like monitoring of SARI/ILI cases and promoting social distancing and hand hygiene among others.

“Maintaining high vigilance and monitoring in areas of old cities, urban slums and other high-density pockets along with the camps/clusters for migrant workers are important steps in COVID-19 management in the urban areas,” Sudan said.

(With PTI Inputs)