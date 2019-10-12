New Delhi: At a time when environmentalists and climate experts are expressing concern over global warming and its effect on water resources, here comes a wild monkey who used his intelligence to fix a leaking pipe with dry leaves. And finally, he was successful!

When educated-yet-careless human beings leave the water tap open after using it, this little monkey’s timely action can be a learning point for them.

A video showing a monkey trying hard to fix a leaking pipe wit dry leaves has gone viral after Niharika Singh Panjeta, a Twitter user, posted the fourteen-second video with a meaningful caption.

“If other beings of the #wild can have such #grace, #intelligence and #sensitivity …then I really don’t know what went wrong with us #humans #whoaretherealanimals,” Niharika captioned the video. With nearly 3,000 views and around 500 likes, the video went viral soon after it was uploaded.

In another TikTok video that surfaced online in August this year showed another monkey closing a tap after drinking water from it. The short clip was uploaded on Twitter by Dr SY Quraishi, Former Chief Election Commissioner of India, with a caption: “What a beautiful message for humans!” The video within no time gained 5,000 shares and 14,000 likes.