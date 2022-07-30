Monkeypox in Himachal: A suspected case of monkeypox has been found in Himachal Pradesh’s Solan district. According to the health officials, the man has no history of foreign travel. A resident of Baddi area, the man showed symptoms of the infection 21 days ago and he is currently recovering. He has been kept in isolation as a precautionary measure and surveillance is being done in the surrounding areas. His samples have been sent to the National Institute of Virology (NIV) in Pune for confirmation.Also Read - San Francisco Becomes First Major US City To Announce Monkeypox Local Emergency

India has till (July 27) reported 4 confirmed cases of monkeypox disease, three from Kerala and one from Delhi. There has been no death due to monkeypox in the country, the central government informed the Lok Sabha on Friday.

Yesterday, nine out of ten samples of suspected monkeypox infection which were sent to NIV, Pune, were tested negative for the viral disease. These ten samples had been sent to the NIV last month. Similarly, a suspected monkeypox patient, admitted at the LNJP Hospital here, was discharged yesterday after testing negative.

LNJP Hospital is the nodal hospital in Delhi for treating confirmed and suspected cases of monkeypox.

Meanwhile, Brazil on Friday reported the first monkeypox-related death outside the African continent in the current outbreak. A 41-year-old man was the victim who also suffered from lymphoma and a weakened immune system.

The first monkeypox death in the Americas came less than a week after the World Health Organization (WHO) declared the rapidly spreading outbreak a global health emergency, its highest level of alert.

(With PTI inputs)