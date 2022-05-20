New Delhi: A spike in monkeypox cases in Europe and North America has raised concerns back home in India. As more countries reported its first monkeypox cases including Germany, Belgium and France on Friday, India has urged health and airport officials to remain vigilant. The surprising outbreak of the monkeypox disease has pushed health officials around the world and India to keep an eye on the situation as, for the first time, the infection appears to be spreading among people who didn’t travel to Africa. In India, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya has reportedly directed the National Centre for Disease Control and the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) to to keep a close watch on the situation.Also Read - US Reports First Case of Monkeypox in Massachusetts Man

The Union health ministry has also directed airport and port health officers to be vigilant, official sources were quoted as saying by news agency PTI. “They have been instructed that any sick passenger with a travel history to Monkeypox-affected countries be isolated and samples sent to the BSL4 facility of the National Institute of Virology in Pune for an investigation,” an official source said.

Govt warning amid rise in monkeypox cases

Airport officials have been directed by the health ministry to remain vigilant.

Sick passengers with travel history to Monkeypox-affected countries to be isolated.

All samples of sick passengers are to be sent to SL4 facility of the National Institute of Virology in Pune.

Health officials have also been asked to keep a close watch on the situation.

Monkeypox cases: What is it and where was it reported

Monkeypox is usually a self-limited disease with the symptoms lasting from two to four weeks.

It can also take a severe from, with the WHO saying the case fatality ratio has been around 3-6 per cent in recent times. According to the WHO, Monkeypox typically manifests in humans with a fever, rashes and swollen lymph nodes and may lead to a range of medical complications.

So far, cases of Monkeypox have been reported from the UK, the USA, Portugal, Spain, Britain, Sweden, France, Germany and Belgium. It’s the first time monkeypox appears to be spreading among people who didn’t travel to Africa. In humans, the symptoms of Monkeypox are similar to but milder than those of smallpox.

Symptoms of monkeypox

Fever

Headache

Muscle aches

Backache

Swollen lymph nodes

Chills

Exhaustion

Rash

How does monkeypox virus spread

Monkeypox virus is transmitted from one person to another by close contact with lesions, body fluids, respiratory droplets and contaminated materials such as bedding. The clinical presentation of monkeypox resembles that of smallpox, the WHO says. Transmission of the disease can also occur via the placenta from mother to fetus (which can lead to congenital Monkeypox) or close contact during and after birth, the world health body says. While close physical contact is a well-known risk factor for transmission, it is unclear at this time if monkeypox can be transmitted specifically through sexual transmission routes, according to the WHO.

The case fatality ratio of monkeypox has historically ranged from 0 to 11 per cent in the general population and has been higher among young children. In recent times, the case fatality ratio has been around 3-6 per cent, the WHO said.

Can monkeypox infection be fatal

Monkeypox can be fatal for up to one in 10 people and is thought to be more severe in children. People exposed to the virus are often given one of several smallpox vaccines, which have been shown to be effective against monkeypox. Anti-viral drugs are also being developed.