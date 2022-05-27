New Delhi: With spike in monkeypox cases around the world, India is keeping a close watch on developments related to the disease. The government’s medical body, Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), on Friday said children are more at risk of getting infecting with monkeypox virus. The ICMR also said that India has so far not reported any monkeypox cases.Also Read - Monkeypox Outbreak: 'Isolate Or Kill Pets', European Authorities Tell Patients

“Kids are more susceptible to the monkeypox infection. The elderly people would be vaccinated with the smallpox vaccine. After the 1980s, people who did not get the smallpox vaccine that gives cross-immunity to fight against the infection, so the younger people will be more susceptible,” Dr Aparna Mukherjee, ICMR scientist, was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

“India is prepared for the infections as it is rapidly spreading in Europe, US and others. However, no cases have been reported in India so far,” the ICMR scientist said.

5 unusual Monkeypox symptoms: What parents should know

Even as the ICMR said kids are more susceptible to the monkeypox infection, parents should look out for these five unusual symptoms as per the government medical body –

Body ache

Rashes

High fever

A lot of lymphadenopathies

Large lymph nodes

Monkeypox: ICMR on travel history to countries with infection cases

The government medical body also warned that people with travel history from the countries which have reported spike in monkeypox cases and show any distinctive symptoms mentioned above should get themselves tested.

“We should observe the unusual symptoms of monkeypox like high fever, a lot of lymphadenopathies, large lymph nodes, body ache, rashes, etc, especially those who have travel history from infected countries,” the ICMR scientist said

“So anybody who has a travel history to these countries where we are getting these cases, with these kinds of distinctive symptoms can get themselves tested. We should not panic. It’s usually spread by very close contact,” she said.

Monkeypox cases have been reported in certain non-endemic countries including the US, UK, Belgium, France, Germany, Italy, Netherlands, Portugal, Spain, Sweden, Australia, Canada, Austria, Canary Islands, Israel, and Switzerland.

According to World Health Organization (WHO), non-endemic countries are those wherein the present series of outbreaks are being reported, but it is for the first time that chains of transmission are being reported without known epidemiological links.

Monkeypox: WHO says over 200 cases reported in more than 20 countries

The World Health Organisation says nearly 200 cases of monkeypox have been reported in more than 20 countries not usually known to have outbreaks of the unusual disease, but described the epidemic as “containable” and proposed creating a stockpile to equitably share the limited vaccines and drugs available worldwide.

“The first sequencing of the virus shows that the strain is not different from the strains we can find in endemic countries and (this outbreak) is probably due more to a change in human behaviour,” said Dr. Sylvie Briand, WHO’s director of pandemic and epidemic diseases.

Meanwhile, doctors in Britain, Spain, Portugal, Canada, the US and elsewhere have noted that the majority of infections to date have been in gay and bisexual men, or men who have sex with men. The disease is no more likely to affect people because of their sexual orientation and scientists warn the virus could infect others if transmission isn’t curbed.