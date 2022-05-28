New Delhi: The unprecedented outbreak of monkeypox disease in several countries has kept India on its toes as the Centre said it is monitoring the developments related to the infection. With many countries reporting monkeypox cases, the Union Health Ministry advised all states to direct hospitals to watch out for symptomatic patients who have travelled to the affected countries recently and isolate them at designated healthcare facilities.Also Read - Monkeypox: ICMR Says Children More At Risk, People With Travel History From THESE Countries Must Be Tested

The ministry recently had asked health officials at airports and ports to step up surveillance and isolate symptomatic travellers from monkeypox-affected countries and send their samples to the NIV for investigation. Meanwhile, several states have rolled out plans to prepare for a situation if monkeypox cases report.

Health ministry on detecting monkeypox symptoms: Should we worry

A health ministry official said the government’s main aim at the moment is to detect people with the probable symptoms of monkeypox disease. “The incubation period is usually 7-14 days but can range from 5-21 days and during that time there are mostly no symptoms. The aim is to detect those persons who were missed during the screening at the airport due to lack of symptoms at health facilities after they manifest the symptoms,” an official explained.

The Health Ministry, in collaboration with the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) and the National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), is framing comprehensive guidelines for the treatment and prevention of monkeypox.

The government’s medical body – Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) – said no monkeypox cases have been reported in the country. However, the government is keeping a close watch on the situation. The ICMR said the children are more at risk of getting infecting with monkeypox virus.

“Kids are more susceptible to the monkeypox infection. The elderly people would be vaccinated with the smallpox vaccine. After the 1980s, people who did not get the smallpox vaccine that gives cross-immunity to fight against the infection, so the younger people will be more susceptible,” Dr Aparna Mukherjee, ICMR scientist, said.

Monkeypox: Uttar Pradesh, Bengal issue SOPs

West Bengal and Uttar Pradesh have rolled out plans as monkeypox cases were reported worldwide:

The Uttar Pradesh government on Saturday issued fresh advisory to deal with the current infectious diseases and directed health officials to follow the standard operating procedures (SoPs).

“Monitoring of people with rashes that cannot be related to an illness, particularly those who have recently travelled to a country where monkeypox cases were reported or had come in contact with a monkeypox patient, need to be monitored and asked to stay in isolation,” according to the advisory issued by the Uttar Pradesh government.

Passengers coming from other states with a history of international travel will be under focus. Suspected patients need to stay in isolation until they get new skin on the spot of rashes or the doctor advises to end isolation.

Blood and sputum samples will be sent to National Institute of Virology, Pune and contact-tracing of people who came in contact with a patient should be done up to a period of past 21 days

The Mamata Banerjee-led government has asked hospitals in the state to set up separate facilities to accommodate patients coming from abroad with symptoms of monkeypox, officials said on Friday.

In an advisory, the Health Department asked hospitals to keep isolation beds ready and directed them to collect samples from suspected patients and send those to the Pune-based National Institute of Virology. The note was sent to all district administrations, the Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) and the superintendents of all medical colleges.

Monkeypox symptoms

Fever

Body aches

Chills

Fatigue

Rash

Lesions on the face and hands

What is monkeypox

Monkeypox is a virus that originates in wild animals like rodents and primates, and occasionally jumps to people. It belongs to the same virus family as smallpox. Most human cases have been in central and west Africa and outbreaks have been relatively limited.

The illness was first identified by scientists in 1958 when there were two outbreaks of a pox-like disease in research monkeys thus the name monkeypox. The first known human infection was in 1970, in a young boy in a remote part of Congo.

Health officials are still investigating, but a top adviser to the World Health Organization said this week that the leading theory is that monkeypox was likely spread after sexual activity at two recent raves in Europe.

Authorities in countries including Britain, Spain, Germany and Portugal say most of the known cases in Europe have been among men who have sex with men, but experts emphasise that anyone can be infected through close contact with a sick person, their clothing or bedsheets.