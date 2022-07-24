Monkeypox in India: Delhi on Sunday registered its first monkeypox case in a 31-year-old man with no travel history. This is the country’s fourth monkeypox case after three other cases were reported in Kerala. A resident of West Delhi, the man was admitted to the Maulana Azad Medical College Hospital around three days ago after he showed symptoms of monkeypox. The development comes a day after the World Health Organisation declared the disease a “global health emergency”. Stay tuned to India.com for live updates on monkeypox cases in India and around the world.Also Read - Monkeypox Declared Global Health Emergency By WHO: Do India Need To Worry?