Monkeypox Scare: Hours after Delhi reported its first case of Monkeypox, the Centre on Sunday said that a high-level review meeting on the disease was being held by the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

"A 34-year-old male resident of Delhi was isolated at Lok Nayak Hospital as a suspected case of Monkeypox. A confirmation of the diagnosis has been done by the National Institute of Virology (NIV), Pune," the ministry of health and family welfare said in the statement.

The patient is presently recovering at a designated isolation centre at the Lok Nayak Hospital, while his close contacts who have been identified are under quarantine as per the MoHFW guidelines.

“Further public health interventions like identification of the source of infection, enhanced contact tracing, testing sensitisation of private practitioners etc are being carried out,” the ministry further said.

No Need To Panic, Says Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday said there was “no need panic” after the first case of monkeypox reported in the city. A separate isolation ward has been created at Lok Nayak Hospital (LNJP) hospital in Delhi and all steps have been taken to prevent the spread of the disease, CM Kejriwal said.

“The first case of Monkeypox was detected in Delhi. The patient is stable and recovering. There’s no need to panic. The situation is under control. We have made a separate isolation ward at LNJP. Our best team is on the case to prevent the spread and protect Delhiites,” Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal tweeted.

GUIDELINES ON MONKEYPOX

As per the advisory issued by the ministry, all international passengers should avoid close contact with sick people, including those with skin lesions or genital lesions.

They should also avoid contact with dead or live wild animals, such as small mammals including rodents (like rats and squirrels) and non-human primates (like monkeys and apes).

The ministry has also advised overseas travellers not to eat or prepare meat from wild game (bushmeat).

The guidelines stress surveillance and rapid identification of new cases as the key public health measures for outbreak containment.

Ministry of Health and Family Welfare releases guidelines for the management of Monkeypox disease

As per the guidelines, contacts should be monitored at least daily for the onset of signs/symptoms for a period of 21 days (as per case definition) from the last contact with a patient or their contaminated materials during the infectious period.