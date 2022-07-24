Monkeypox: Delhi on Sunday reported its first monkeypox case after a 31-year-old man with no foreign travel history was diagnosed with the disease. The man, according to an official, had attended a party in Manali in Himachal Pradesh. Talking to news agency ANI, Suresh Kumar, Director, LNJP Hospital said that the patient was admitted 2 days ago and had fever and skin rash. “We kept him under observation. Later his samples were sent to Pune and today we received the report in which he was found positive for Monkeypox. He’s being treated as per SoP,” he said.Also Read - Monkeypox: Centre Holds High-level Review Meet After India Reports Fourth Case

“We’ve to wear a face mask, maintain social distancing to prevent the transmission,” Suresh Kumar said while explaining the measures to contain the spread of the virus. Also Read - Monkeypox In Delhi: Isolation Ward Created At LNJP Hospital, No Need To Panic, Says CM Kejriwal

The case in Delhi was confirmed by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, while asserting that there’s no need to panic. “The first case of Monkeypox was detected in Delhi. The patient is stable and recovering. There’s no need to panic. The situation is under control. We have made a separate isolation ward at LNJP. Our best team is on the case to prevent the spread and protect Delhiites,” tweeted Kejriwal. Also Read - Monkeypox Declared Global Health Emergency: Signs, Symptoms, How to Identify, Prevent, and Stay Safe from Monkeypox

What is Monkeypox?

Monkeypox is a zoonotic virus with symptoms similar to the smallpox, but less severe. The virus transmission occurs from infected animals to humans via direct or indirect contact. It can also be transmitted from humans to humans through direct contact with the infected person’s skin or lesions, and respiratory droplets.

WHO DECLARES MONKEYVIRUS A PUBLIC HEALTH EMERGENCY

World Health Organization (WHO) on Saturday declared the virus a public health emergency of international concern, looking at the expanding monkeypox outbreak in more than 70 countries. WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said, “I have decided that the global monkeypox outbreak represents a public health emergency of international concern.”