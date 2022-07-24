New Delhi: As the monkeypox outbreak expanded to over 70 countries, the World Health Organization (WHO) on Saturday declared monkeypox a global health emergency of international concern. A global emergency is the WHO’s highest level of alert but the designation does not necessarily mean a disease is particularly transmissible or lethal.Also Read - Monkeypox In Delhi: Isolation Ward Created At LNJP Hospital, No Need To Panic, Says CM Kejriwal

WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus made the decision on calling monkeypox a global emergency despite a lack of consensus among experts on the U.N. health agency's emergency committee, saying he acted as "a tiebreaker." It was the first time a U.N. health agency chief has unilaterally made such a decision without an expert recommendation. "We have an outbreak that has spread around the world rapidly through new modes of transmission, about which we understand too little," Tedros said. "I know this has not been an easy or straightforward process and that there are divergent views."

What is Monkeypox?

Monkeypox is a viral zoonosis (a virus transmitted to humans from animals) with symptoms very similar to those seen in the past in smallpox patients, although it is clinically less severe. It is caused by the monkeypox virus which belongs to the orthopoxvirus genus of the Poxviridae family. There are two clades of monkeypox virus: the West African clade and the Congo Basin (Central African) clade. The name monkeypox originates from the initial discovery of the virus in monkeys in a Danish laboratory in 1958. The first human case was identified in a child in the Democratic Republic of the Congo in 1970. Also Read - Delhi Reports 1st Monkeypox Case; Patient Being Treated At LNJP Hospital

Monkeypox is usually self-limiting but may be severe in some individuals, such as children, pregnant women or persons with immune suppression due to other health conditions.

Symptoms of Monkeypox

Headache

Acute onset of fever (>38.5 o C),

C), Lymphadenopathy (swollen lymph nodes)

Myalgia (muscle and body aches)

Back pain

Asthenia (profound weakness)

Monkeypox typically causes fever, chills, a rash and lesions on the face or genitals. WHO estimates the disease is fatal for about one in 10 people, but smallpox vaccines are protective and some antiviral drugs are also being developed.

Complications Caused by Monkeypox

Secondary infections

Pneumonia, sepsis, encephalitis

Corneal involvement (may lead to loss of vision)

How is Monkeypox transmitted

Human-to-human transmission is known to occur primarily through large respiratory

droplets generally requiring a prolonged close contact. It can also be transmitted through

direct contact with body fluids or lesion material, and indirect contact with lesion material,

such as through contaminated clothing or linens of an infected person.

Animal-to-human transmission: may occur by bite or scratch of infected animals like small mammals including rodents (rats, squirrels) and non-human primates (monkeys, apes) or through bush meat preparation.

mammals including rodents (rats, squirrels) and non-human primates (monkeys, apes) or

through bush meat preparation.

Things to do When Someone you know has Monkeypox

Isolate cases to prevent further transmission

Provide optimal clinical care

Identify and manage contacts

Protect frontline health workers

Effective control and preventive measures based on the identified routes of transmission.

Treatment for Monkeypox

Vaccines used during the smallpox eradication programme also provided protection against monkeypox. Newer vaccines have been developed of which one has been approved for prevention of the disease. An antiviral agent developed for the treatment of smallpox has also been licensed for the treatment of monkeypox, according to the global health body.

Globally, over 16,000 cases of monkeypox have been reported from 75 countries and there have been five deaths so far due to the outbreak. In the WHO South-East Asia Region, besides India, one case has been detected from Thailand.