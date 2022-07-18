Monkeypox: The Centre on Monday directed ports and airports to make sure strict health screening of all international travellers to contain the spread of monkeypox. This comes after India reported its second case from Kerala. The meeting was attended by airport and port health officers and regional firectors from regional offices of Health & Family Welfare, the government said in a statement.Also Read - Monkeypox In India: Kerala's Kannur District Reports Second Case, Govt Steps Up Vigil

"They were advised to ensure strict health screening of all arriving international travellers which can minimize the risk of importation of monkeypox cases into the country. They were advised and re-oriented in clinical presentation of monkeypox disease as per MoHFW's 'Guidelines for Management of Monkeypox Disease'," it said.