New Delhi: Amid the rising cases of Monkeypox across the globe, the center Wednesday asked vaccine makers to develop a jab for the virus. Diagnostic kit manufacturers have been also been directed to develop diagnostic kits for the disease.Also Read - Monkeypox: Amid Fears of Lockdown, US Expert Makes BIG Statement

Earlier, a senior government official revealed had revealed that India has started discussions with vaccine makers for developing a Monkeypox vaccine, as cases have increased globally, a senior government official revealed. Also Read - Bihar: After Patna, Suspected Case of Monkeypox Detected in Nalanda, Sample Sent to Pune

“We are already engaging with the potential players,” Bloomberg quoted Vinod Kumar Paul, member of government think tank NITI Aayog and head of the national task force on Covid-19, as saying. Also Read - Tomato Fever: Another Fast-Spreading Disease After Monkey Pox? All You Need to Know

“As you know, we have a strong presence of our vaccine capacity, so that’s also under the government’s active consideration,” he added.

Earlier, the Union Health Ministry had also issued the ‘Guidelines on Management of Monkeypox Disease’, stated that human-to-human transmission occurs primarily through large respiratory droplets generally requiring prolonged close contact.

It can also be transmitted through direct contact with body fluids or lesions, and indirect contact with lesion material such as through contaminated clothing or linen of an infected person. Animal-to-human transmission may occur by bite or scratch of infected animals or through bush meat preparation.

The incubation period is usually from six to 13 days and the case fatality rate of monkeypox has historically ranged up to 11 per cent in the general population and higher among children. In recent times, the case fatality rate has been around three to six per cent.