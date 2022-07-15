Monkeypox in India: A day after India reported its first case of monkeypox, the Centre on Friday released a list of fresh guidelines for international travellers to fight the disease. As per the guidelines issued by the health ministry to battle monkeypox infection, international passengers should “avoid contact with sick people”.Also Read - India Confirms First Case of Monkeypox in Kerala, Centre Rushes High-level Team to Take Requisite Health Measures

Monkeypox: India issues guidelines for international travellers

International passengers should avoid close contact with sick people

Avoid contact with dead or live wild animals including rodents (rats, squirrels) and non-human primates (monkeys, apes)

Eating or preparing meat from wild game (bushmeat) or using products derived from wild animals from Africa (creams, lotions, powders)

Contact with contaminated material used by sick people such as clothing, bedding or materials used in healthcare settings or that came into contact with infected animals

Monkeypox: When to consult doctor

In another set instructions issued by the health ministry, it urged people to consult nearest health facility immediately on two conditions –

If you are in an area where monkeypox has been reported If you have had contact with a person that might have had monkeypox

Monkeypox in India: What do we know so far

India reported its first monkeypox case with a traveller from the United Arab Emirates (UAE) who arrived in Kerala three days ago testing positive for the viral disease, the health ministry confirmed on Thursday.

The Centre rushed a high-level multi-disciplinary team to Kerala to collaborate with the state health authorities in instituting public health measures in view of the confirmed case of monkeypox in Kollam district of Kerala.

The central team to Kerala comprised experts drawn from the National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), Dr RML Hospital, New Delhi and senior officials from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare along with experts from the Regional Office of Health and Family Welfare, Kerala.

The team shall work closely with the State Health Departments and take stock of the on-ground situation and recommend necessary public health interventions. The Centre is taking proactive steps by monitoring the situation carefully and coordinating with states in case of any such possibility of an outbreak occurs, said the Ministry of Health.

Kerala Health Minister Veena George said, “A Monkeypox positive case has been reported. He is a traveller from UAE. He reached the state on July 12. He reached Trivandrum airport and all the steps are being taken as per the guidelines issued by WHO and ICMR.”

The Centre on Thursday wrote a letter to all the states and union territories, reiterating some of the key actions that are required to contain the spread of the disease.

The health secretary asked all the states and union territories to take key actions like orientation and regular re-orientation of all key stakeholders including health screening teams at points of entries (PoEs), disease surveillance teams, doctors working in hospitals about common signs and symptoms, differential diagnosis, case definitions for s for suspect/probable/confirmed cases and contacts, contact tracing and other surveillance activities that need to be undertaken following the detection of a case, testing, IPC protocols, clinical management etc.

The Centre also asked to screen and test all suspect cases at points of entries and in the community. “Patient isolation (until all lesions have resolved and scabs have completely fallen off), protection of ulcers, symptomatic and supportive therapies, continued monitoring and timely treatment of complications remain the key measures to prevent mortality,” the health secretary said.

What is monkeypox

According to World Health Organization (WHO), monkeypox is a viral zoonosis (a virus transmitted to humans from animals) with symptoms similar to those seen in the past in smallpox patients, although it is clinically less severe.

Monkeypox is transmitted to humans through close contact with an infected person or animal, or with material contaminated with the virus. It is usually a self-limited disease with symptoms lasting from two to four weeks, WHO said.

Monkeypox virus is transmitted from one person to another by close contact with lesions, body fluids, respiratory droplets and contaminated materials such as bedding.

Brief: India on Friday announced fresh guidelines to fight monkeypox as the country reported its first case of the disease.