New Delhi: India is on high alert after the country reported four confirmed cases of monkeypox. So far, three monkeypox cases have been reported from Kerala and one from Delhi. The Centre has issued guidelines to fight the monkeypox virus and assured that it is keeping a close watch on the disease. In an attempt to tackle the disease, the National Institute of Virology (NIV) in Pune under ICMR has isolated monkeypox virus from the clinical specimen of a patient. This can help pave the way for development of diagnostic kits and vaccines against the monkeypox virus.Also Read - Monkeypox: Amid Fears of Lockdown, US Expert Makes BIG Statement

Eye on monkeypox vaccine

With India isolating the virus, the Indian Council of Medical Research also invited expression of interest (EOI) from experienced vaccine manufacturers, pharma companies, research and development institutions and in-vitro diagnostic (IVD) kit manufacturers for joint collaboration in development of vaccine candidate against monkeypox and diagnostic kits for the infection.

The virus isolation enhances India’s capacity to do research and development in many other directions, Dr Pragya Yadav, a senior scientist at NIV, said. “The National Institute of Virology has successfully isolated monkeypox virus from the clinical specimen of a patient which can help in the development of diagnostic kits and also vaccines in future. For smallpox live attenuated vaccine was successful for mass immunisation in the past. Similar approaches on new platforms can be tried for making vaccines. The virus isolation enhances India’s capacity to do research and development in many other directions,” Dr Yadav said.

At present, fluid inside the lesions on the skin are being used for virus isolation as they have the highest viral titre. Dr Yadav said monkeypox virus is an enveloped double-stranded DNA virus having two distinct genetic clades — the central African (Congo Basin) clade and the west African clade.

“The recent outbreak which has affected several countries leading to a worrisome situation is caused by the West African strain which is less severe than Congo lineage reported earlier. The cases reported in India are also of the less severe West African lineage,” she told PTI.

Research on monkeypox virus

The EOI documents states that ICMR is willing to make available monkeypox Virus strain/isolates for undertaking research and development validation as well as manufacturing activities using characterized isolates of monkeypox virus under the joint collaboration in the public-private partnership mode for development of vaccine candidate against monkeypox disease and diagnostic kits for diagnosis of the infection.

“The ICMR is in possession of characterised monkeypox virus isolates/strain and is thereby willing to collaborate with experienced vaccine manufacturer as well as the in-vitro diagnostics (IVD) manufacturers on Royalty basis on fixed term contract condition for undertaking R&D and manufacturing activities for Joint development and validation of 5 potential vaccine candidate against monkeypox disease, development of diagnostic kit (IVD), for detection of the monkeypox virus leading to product development,” the EOI document said.

The firm(s)/organisation(s) would be granted rights to undertake further R&D, manufacture, sell, and commercialize the end product(s) ‘vaccine candidate/IVD’ against the Monkeypox disease under defined Agreement,” the document said.

ICMR reserves all the Intellectual Property Rights and Commercialization rights on the Monkeypox virus isolates and its method/ protocols for purification, propagation and characterisation, the EOI document stated.

What is monkeypox

According to World Health Organisation (WHO), monkeypox is a viral zoonosis a virus transmitted to humans from animals with symptoms similar to smallpox although clinically less severe.

Monkeypox typically manifests itself with fever, rash and swollen lymph nodes and may lead to a range of medical complications. It is usually a self-limited disease with symptoms lasting for two to four weeks.

The WHO on July 23 had declared monkeypox a global public health emergency of international concern. Globally, over 16,000 cases of monkeypox have been reported from 75 countries and there have been five deaths so far.

Monkeypox: Guidelines issued by Centre