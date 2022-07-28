Monkeypox Latest News Today: In the wake of rising cases of monkeypox in the country, a task force will be constituted to provide guidance to the Central government on expansion of diagnostic facilities and to explore emerging trends related to vaccination for the disease, official sources told news agency PTI. The decision in this regard was taken at a high-level meeting held on June 26 to review the ongoing public health preparedness and response initiatives against monkeypox cases from spreading.Also Read - 10 Frequently Asked Questions About Monkey Pox in India, And Their Answers!

The development comes as the country has so far reported four cases of monkeypox, with three from Kerala and one from Delhi.

The sources further added that the National Aids Control Organisation and Directorate General of Health Services have been asked to work on a sensitive and targeted communication strategy to promote timely reporting, detection of cases and management of cases.

It was advised to operationalise the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) network labs and make arrangements for requisite diagnostics of monkeypox disease.

Last week, the World Health Organisation (WHO) had declared monkeypox a global public health emergency of international concern. Globally, over 16,000 cases of monkeypox have been reported from 75 countries and there have been five deaths so far.

In the meantime, the Union Health Ministry has undertaken a number of initiatives even before the declaration by the WHO which includes strengthening of health screening at Points of Entry and operationalisation of 15 laboratories under the ICMR to undertake testing for monkeypox disease.

The health ministry has also issued comprehensive guidelines on the disease covering both public health as well as clinical management aspects and regular interaction with states were held virtually as well as Central multidisciplinary teams were deployed to affected states.

According to the WHO, monkeypox is a viral zoonosis a virus transmitted to humans from animals with symptoms similar to smallpox although clinically less severe.

Monkeypox typically manifests itself with fever, rash and swollen lymph nodes and may lead to a range of medical complications. It is usually a self-limited disease with symptoms lasting for two to four weeks.