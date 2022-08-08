Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala has reported another suspected case of Monkeypox with a seven-year-old child showing the symptoms of the viral disease. He has been admitted to Kannur government medical College hospital, in Kerala, said reports. The child has returned from UK and had symptoms similar to the epidemic. His samples have been sent to National Institute of Virology, Pune. The child has been under treatment in a specially designed isolation room. Till now India has reported nine cases of monkeypox and one death.Also Read - ICMR-NIV Pune Make Interesting Discovery During Analyses Of Monkeypox Cases Of UAE Returned Travellers

