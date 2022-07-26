Monkeypox in India: Health department in Uttar Pradesh has been put on alert as a woman in Auraiya district has shown symptoms of the disease. For further testing, the samples of the suspected monkeypox patient have been sent to King George’s Medical University, Lucknow. Reports claimed that the woman, a resident of Mohalla Jawahar Nagar of Bidhuna Tehsil, had fever for the past one week with symptoms similar to that of monkeypox. Till now four cases of monkeypox have been reported in India—3 from Kerala, 1 from Delhi. After a 34-year-old man from the national capital with no history of foreign travel tested positive for the monkeypox virus, the Union government held a high-level review meeting and advised airport and port health officers and regional directors from regional offices to ensure strict health screening of all arriving international travellers to minimise the risk of importation of monkeypox cases into the country. Stay tuned to India.com for latest updates on Monkeypox in India. Also Read - 2 Transport Employees Mowed Down By Speeding Truck In UP's Sultanpur