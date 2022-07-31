New Delhi: A fortnight after India’s first monkeypox was reported from Kerala, the 35-year old man, hailing from Kollam, who was infected with the disease has been completely cured and discharged from hospital, said state Health Minister Veena George. As it was the first case of monkeypox in the country, tests were conducted twice at an interval of 72 hours as per the instructions of the National Institute of Virology (NIV), she said. “All samples were negative twice. The patient is physically and mentally healthy. The skin bumps are completely cured. He will be discharged today,” George said. The Kollam native, who had returned to Kerala from abroad and was hospitalised after showing symptoms of monkeypox, tested positive for the disease on July 14.Also Read - New York Declares Public Health Emergency Over Monkeypox Outbreak In City

Follow LIVE Updates on Monkeypox in India Here:

Live Updates

  • 12:39 PM IST

    Monkeypox in India LIVE: NITI Aayog’s member (Health) Dr V K Paul said that there is absolutely no need for any panic as the government has taken significant measures to keep the disease in check.

  • 12:17 PM IST

    Monkeypox in India LIVE: India has reported four cases of monkeypox so far, of which three cases are from Kerala while one is from Delhi. Following this, the central government is on an alert even as the count of infections in some other countries has risen.

  • 12:11 PM IST

    Monkeypox in India LIVE: 8-year-old boy reports monkeypox symptoms in Andhra
    An 8-year-old boy in Guntur reported monkeypox symptoms, said officials on Saturday. The boy was admitted at the Government General Hospital, Guntur. District Medical and Health Officer, Guntur Dr Sumaiya Khan said, “It is a suspected case of monkeypox. For confirmation. We have taken samples which are being sent to the National Institute of Virology, Pune and Gandhi Hospital in Secunderabad for confirmation.”

    GGH officials said that further action will be taken following the report. Currently, the boy is isolated and being treated in a special ward.

  • 12:09 PM IST

    Monkeypox in India LIVE: Karnataka Health Minister K Sudhakar told reporters that there was no need for people to panic as it is not a deadly disease. There is no need to panic due to monkeypox. Of course, we need to take some precautionary measures. Even if it comes, there is treatment available for it. It does not lead to deaths. Death is highly unlikely, Sudhakar, who himself is a medical professional, said.

  • 12:05 PM IST

    Suspected monkeypox case in Karnataka: The sample has been collected and transported to Bangalore Medical College and Research Institute laboratory. The person has seven primary contacts and 11 secondary contacts till July 27 at 8 pm. He added that along with the patient, his cousin, who is the donor and his elder brother also accompanied him. Before coming to India he was staying with his elder brother at Addis Ababa for about a month, the official said adding, he was not in contact with any of his family members except his brother and cousin.The patient has been quarantined, he said.

  • 12:04 PM IST

    Suspected monkeypox case in Karnataka: On July 25, he developed rash on left hand. He had itching too. On Tuesday it started spreading all over his body (vesicular rash) and while itching blood and fluid was coming as informed by his translator, he said.Even though rashes were seen all over his body, it was more seen on the back. He came for dialysis today and the doctors noted these rashes and suspected it to be Monkey Pox.The other symptoms are nausea, headache and malaise.

  • 12:03 PM IST

    Karnataka suspected monkeypox case: Karnataka Health Commissioner D Randeep in a statement said, the Ethiopian national is a Chronic Kidney Disease (CKD) patient, who came to Bengaluru from Addis Ababa on July 4, 2022 for kidney transplantation, which was registered in the Aster CMI hospital.

  • 12:00 PM IST

    Suspected case of monkeypox reported in Karnataka: An Ethiopian national with symptoms of monkeypox has been quarantined at a private hospital here, the Karnataka health department said.His samples have been sent to Bangalore Medical College and Research Institute laboratory for confirmation and reports are awaited.