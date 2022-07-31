New Delhi: A fortnight after India’s first monkeypox was reported from Kerala, the 35-year old man, hailing from Kollam, who was infected with the disease has been completely cured and discharged from hospital, said state Health Minister Veena George. As it was the first case of monkeypox in the country, tests were conducted twice at an interval of 72 hours as per the instructions of the National Institute of Virology (NIV), she said. “All samples were negative twice. The patient is physically and mentally healthy. The skin bumps are completely cured. He will be discharged today,” George said. The Kollam native, who had returned to Kerala from abroad and was hospitalised after showing symptoms of monkeypox, tested positive for the disease on July 14.Also Read - New York Declares Public Health Emergency Over Monkeypox Outbreak In City

