New Delhi: A 34-year-old man from the national capital with no history of foreign travel tested positive for the monkeypox virus on Sunday. A resident of West Delhi, the man was admitted to the Maulana Azad Medical College Hospital about three days ago after he showed symptoms of monkeypox. The patient is currently undergoing treatment at LNJP Hospital.

According to the officials, the man had attended a party in Manali in Himachal Pradesh. Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal confirmed that the disease was detected in the city while asserting that there's no need to panic.

Earlier, three cases of monkeypox had been reported from Kerala. The first case surfaced on July 14, in a Kollam native, who had arrived at Thiruvananthapuram international airport from the UAE. The second case was detected at Kannur four days later on July 18, again in a passenger from the UAE.

Here is the list of the places that have reported Monkeypox cases

WHO declares monkeypox a global emergency

The World Health Organisation (WHO) has declared the global monkeypox outbreak a ‘public health emergency of international concern’ (PHEIC), one step below that of a ‘pandemic.’ A PHEIC, according to the WHO, constitutes “…an extraordinary event, which constitutes a public health risk to other States through the international spread, and which potentially requires a coordinated international response..”