Monkeypox in India: Rising monkeypox (a rare but potentially serious viral illness) cases in India have set alarming bells ringing in the Health Department. Till now, India has reported seven confirmed cases and one casualty due to the viral disease. Yesterday, Kerala health minister Veena George said that a youth who had arrived in Thrissur from the UAE a few days ago succumbed to the infection on July 30. Following the fatality, the central government formed a task force to monitor the virus situation. Centre has also deployed a multi-disciplinary team to the southern state to tackle the outbreak.

Kerala

The first case of monkeypox was reported from Kollam district of south Kerala on July 14. The patient was admitted tot the Government Medical College Hospital, Thiruvananthapuram. He has been discharged now.

Second confirmed case of monkeypox was reported from Kerala’s Kannur district. It was a patient, a native of Kannur in north Kerala, who arrived in the southern state on July 13. He is undergoing treatment at the Pariyaram Medical College there.

Third monkeypox case was detected in a 35-year old man, who came to Kerala from the UAE. He succumbed to his infection on July 30.

Earlier in the day, a 30-year-old man who reached Kozhikode airport on 27 July from UAE tested positive for monkeypox and is undergoing treatment at the Manjeri Medical College in Malappuram.

Twenty people have been quarantined in the state’s Thrissur district following the death of one person with Monkeypox-like symptoms.

Delhi

The national capital, so far, has 2 confirmed monkeypox cases. Last night, a 35-year-old Nigerian man, living in Delhi and having no recent history of foreign travel, tested positive for the disease.

On July 24, the capital city had detected first monkeypox case. The man (in his 30s) with no history of foreign travel had tested positive for the viral disease. The infected person had attended a stag party in Manali, Himachal Pradesh.

Besides, two suspected patients of monkeypox, who are of African origin, have also been admitted to the LNJP Hospital, sources added.

Rajasthan

Rajasthan also reported its first suspected case of the disease on August 1. A 20-year-old man has been admitted to a government hospital with fever for the past four days and rashes on the body.

Himachal Pradesh

The health department in Himachal Pradesh has detected a person with symptoms similar to monkeypox in Solan’s Baddi. The health condition of the person is improving as it has been 21 days since he first showed the symptoms. As a precautionary measure, the person has been isolated and surveillance is being done in his surrounding areas.