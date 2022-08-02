Monkeypox in India: Rising monkeypox (a rare but potentially serious viral illness) cases in India have set alarming bells ringing in the Health Department. Till now, India has reported seven confirmed cases and one casualty due to the viral disease. Yesterday, Kerala health minister Veena George said that a youth who had arrived in Thrissur from the UAE a few days ago succumbed to the infection on July 30. Following the fatality, the central government formed a task force to monitor the virus situation. Centre has also deployed a multi-disciplinary team to the southern state to tackle the outbreak.Also Read - Monkeypox Outbreak in India: Another Case Reported in Kerala; Total Tally Reaches 7
Kerala
- The first case of monkeypox was reported from Kollam district of south Kerala on July 14. The patient was admitted tot the Government Medical College Hospital, Thiruvananthapuram. He has been discharged now.
- Second confirmed case of monkeypox was reported from Kerala’s Kannur district. It was a patient, a native of Kannur in north Kerala, who arrived in the southern state on July 13. He is undergoing treatment at the Pariyaram Medical College there.
- Third monkeypox case was detected in a 35-year old man, who came to Kerala from the UAE. He succumbed to his infection on July 30.
- Earlier in the day, a 30-year-old man who reached Kozhikode airport on 27 July from UAE tested positive for monkeypox and is undergoing treatment at the Manjeri Medical College in Malappuram.
- Twenty people have been quarantined in the state’s Thrissur district following the death of one person with Monkeypox-like symptoms.
Delhi
- The national capital, so far, has 2 confirmed monkeypox cases. Last night, a 35-year-old Nigerian man, living in Delhi and having no recent history of foreign travel, tested positive for the disease.
- On July 24, the capital city had detected first monkeypox case. The man (in his 30s) with no history of foreign travel had tested positive for the viral disease. The infected person had attended a stag party in Manali, Himachal Pradesh.
- Besides, two suspected patients of monkeypox, who are of African origin, have also been admitted to the LNJP Hospital, sources added.
Rajasthan
- Rajasthan also reported its first suspected case of the disease on August 1. A 20-year-old man has been admitted to a government hospital with fever for the past four days and rashes on the body.
Himachal Pradesh
- The health department in Himachal Pradesh has detected a person with symptoms similar to monkeypox in Solan’s Baddi. The health condition of the person is improving as it has been 21 days since he first showed the symptoms. As a precautionary measure, the person has been isolated and surveillance is being done in his surrounding areas.
Symptoms of Monkeypox
According to the World Health Organisation, monkeypox is a viral zoonosis (a virus transmitted to humans from animals), with symptoms similar to those seen in the past in smallpox patients, although it is clinically less severe.
- Fever
- Headache
- Muscle aches and backache
- Swollen lymph nodes
- Chills
- Exhaustion
- Rashes
- That can look like pimples or blisters that appears on the face, inside the mouth, and on other parts of the body, like the hands, feet, chest, genitals, or anus.
Prevention Tips
- Avoid close, skin-to-skin contact with people who have a rash that looks like monkeypox.
- Do not touch the rash or scabs of a person with monkeypox.
- Do not kiss, hug, cuddle or have sex with someone with monkeypox.
- Do not share eating utensils or cups with a person with monkeypox.
- Do not handle or touch the bedding, towels, or clothing of a person with monkeypox.
- Wash your hands often with soap and water or use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer.
- In Central and West Africa, avoid contact with animals that can spread monkeypox virus, usually rodents and primates.
- Avoid sick or dead animals.