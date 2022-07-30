New Delhi: A 35-year-old man from Kerala, who had tested positive for monkeypox and India’s first patient of the disease, had completely recovered from the infection, state Health Minister Veena George said.Also Read - Monkeypox Case in Himachal's Solan, Suspect Had No Travel History. Details Here

The man, hailing from Kollam, would be discharged later in the day, she said. As it was the first case of monkeypox in the country, tests were conducted twice at an interval of 72 hours as per the instructions of the National Institute of Virology (NIV), she said.

“All samples were negative twice. The patient is physically and mentally healthy. The skin bumps are completely cured. He will be discharged today,” George said. The minister also said the test results of his family members, who were in the primary contact list with him, are also negative.

The Kollam native, who had returned to Kerala from abroad and was hospitalised after showing symptoms of monkeypox, tested positive for the disease on July 14.

Monkeypox in India

At present, the health condition of two other persons, who had also tested positive for the infection, remains satisfactory, the minister said, adding prevention and surveillance measures would be continued with the same vigour.

Four confirmed cases of Monkeypox disease – three from Kerala including the one who had completely recovered now and one from Delhi – have been reported in the country so far. The Delhi patient, who tested positive for monkeypox, has no history of foreign travel.

The Delhi man has no history of international travel, but he did attend a stag party in Manali in Himachal Pradesh recently, sources were quoted as saying by news agency PTI.

Another suspected monkeypox patient, admitted at the LNJP Hospital, tested negative for the disease and was discharged from the hospital.

The LNJP Hospital, which was the nerve centre of the national capital’s fight against the COVID-19 pandemic, has constituted a 20-member team comprising dermatologists.

No death due to Monkeypox disease has been reported in the country, Minister of State for Health Bharati Pravin Pawar told the Lok Sabha on Friday.

According to WHO, monkeypox is a viral zoonosis (a virus transmitted to humans from animals), with symptoms similar to those seen in the past in smallpox patients, although it is clinically less severe. With the eradication of smallpox in 1980 and subsequent cessation of smallpox vaccination, monkeypox has emerged as the most important orthopoxvirus for public health.