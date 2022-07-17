Breaking News: A child has been admitted to the Government General Hospital, Vijayawada in Andhra Pradesh with monkeypox symptoms, reports news agency ANI. The kid’s blood samples have been sent to NIV, Pune and report for the same is awaited.Also Read - US Will Not Walk Away From Middle East To Leave Vacuum For China, Russia, Iran: Joe Biden

Family of the child is kept under home quarantine. The family returned to India from a Saudi Arabia tour on Saturday, said N Rao, Superintendent, GGH Hospital Vijayawada, AP. Also Read - Special Wards, Screening Passengers At Airports: How Kerala, Tamil Nadu Plan to Manage Monkeypox Outbreak

This is a breaking story. Details will be added soon. Also Read - With India Reporting 1st Case of Monkeypox, Southeast Asia on Alert For Virus: WHO