New Delhi: Amid the rapid spread of monkeypox infection, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) has issued a warning—“young children are more prone to this disease due to which its symptoms will have to be monitored”. At present, not a single case of monkeypox has been reported from India, but the government is on high alert regarding this infection.Also Read - Monkeypox: UP Issues SOPs; Hospitals To Keep Tabs On Patients With Symptoms, International Travellers Under Scanner

Meanwhile, Indian private health device company Trivitron Healthcare has prepared an RT-PCR test kit to test for the monkeypox infection. This kit will be able to give results within 1 hour. Also Read - Breaking News LIVE: PM Modi Inaugurates Nano Urea (Liquid) Plant in Gandhinagar

More than 226 cases in 21 countries

So far, 226 cases of monkeypox have been reported from 21 countries while the World Health Organization (WHO) said on Friday that nearly 100 suspected patients have been reported from countries where monkeypox is not commonly found. Also Read - Monkeypox: ICMR Says Children More At Risk, People With Travel History From THESE Countries Must Be Tested

2022 Monkeypox Outbreak

An ongoing outbreak of monkeypox was confirmed on 6 May when a Briton who, after travelling to Nigeria (where the disease is endemic), presented symptoms consistent with monkeypox on 29 April 2022. The Briton returned to the United Kingdom on 4 May, creating the country’s index case of the outbreak.

From 18 May onwards, cases were reported from an increasing number of countries and regions, predominantly in Europe, followed by North and South America, the Middle East, and Australia.

Spain Becomes Epicenter Of Monkeypox

Spain is believed to be the epicenter of this year’s monkeypox outbreak. Till Friday, 98 cases have been reported from Spain. At the same time, 106 patients in Britain and 74 in Portugal are in the grip of this rare disease. Apart from this, monkeypox has spread to many countries including Canada, Belgium, France, Germany, Australia, Israel, Italy, and America.

World Health Organization (WHO) advisor Dr David Heyman on Monday, told the news agency AP that the reason for the spread of monkeypox infection among gay men could be two gay sex parties in Spain and Belgium. Monkeypox is not a sexually transmitted disease (STD). However, coming close to an infected person during sex can spread the disease.

WHO Warns Homosexuals, Gay Men

In view of the rapidly spreading infection among gay men, WHO has also issued an alert. The health agency says that if a person shows symptoms of monkeypox, do not make skin-to-skin, face-to-face, and sexual contact with him. Wear a mask and wash your hands whenever you come close to the patient.

Symptoms of monkeypox include a pus-filled rash all over the body, fever, swollen lymph nodes, headache, muscle aches, and fatigue.

Monkeypox Key Facts As Described By WHO

Vaccines used during the smallpox eradication programme also provided protection against monkeypox. Newer vaccines have been developed of which one has been approved for prevention of monkeypox

Monkeypox is caused by monkeypox virus, a member of the Orthopoxvirus genus in the family Poxviridae.

Monkeypox is usually a self-limited disease with the symptoms lasting from 2 to 4 weeks. Severe cases can occur. In recent times, the case fatality ratio has been around 3–6%.

Monkeypox is transmitted to humans through close contact with an infected person or animal, or with material contaminated with the virus.

Monkeypox virus is transmitted from one person to another by close contact with lesions, body fluids, respiratory droplets and contaminated materials such as bedding.

Monkeypox is a viral zoonotic disease that occurs primarily in tropical rainforest areas of central and west Africa and is occasionally exported to other regions.

An antiviral agent developed for the treatment of smallpox has also been licensed for the treatment of monkeypox.

The clinical presentation of monkeypox resembles that of smallpox, a related orthopoxvirus infection which was declared eradicated worldwide in 1980. Monkeypox is less contagious than smallpox and causes less severe illness.

Monkeypox typically presents clinically with fever, rash and swollen lymph nodes and may lead to a range of medical complications.