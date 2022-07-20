Kerala Monkeypox Latest News: After two confirmed cases of monkeypox were reported in Kerala, the state government on Wednesday issued guidelines for all districts on isolation, sample collection and treatment of those infected or showing signs of the same.Also Read - NEET 2022: 'Put Your Bra On Table,' Kerala Girl Shares Exam Horror Details

Giving details, Kerala Health Minister Veena George said the guidelines will be followed by all private and government hospitals. She said that any person who has travelled in the last 21 days to a country where monkeypox has been reported and is having red spots on the body along with one or more of the other symptoms, like fever, headache, body ache or fever, should suspect infection by the virus.

She further said that the risk of infection is high through close physical or direct skin-to-skin contact or sexual intercourse with an infected person or by touching their bedding or clothing.

Saying that anyone falling in these categories would come in the primary contact list, she said infection is confirmed through a PCR test.

Full list of guidelines

As per the guidelines, suspected and probable cases of monkeypox are to be treated separately and in isolation and the District Surveillance Officer (DSO) should be informed immediately.

Samples should be collected as per the protocols laid down for the same by the National Institute of Virology (NIV) and the DSO would be responsible for sending the same to the lab.

Referrals from private hospitals to government facilities should be on patient request and only critically ill patients from state-run hospitals with isolation facilities should be referred to medical colleges.

While transporting infected persons to a hospital or from one medical institution to another, a PPE kit, N95 masks, gloves, and goggles should be worn by the health professionals.

After patient delivery, the ambulance and equipment therein should be disinfected and patient’s items like clothing, should be disposed of.

Confirmed cases of monkeypox should be managed as per the Centre’s guidelines exactly and in case of any doubt regarding treatment, the state medical board should be consulted.

As all international airports in the state have thermal scanners, anyone showing signs of fever would be examined for red spots by a medical team.

The development comes as the country on Monday reported a second confirmed case of monkeypox from Kerala’s Kannur district. It was a patient, who arrived in Kerala on July 13, was a native of Kannur in north Kerala and was undergoing treatment at the Pariyaram Medical College there.