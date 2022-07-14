New Delhi: The Union Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan on Thursday wrote to Additional Chief Secretary/Principal Secretary/Secretary (Health) of all States/UTs and reiterated some of the key actions that are required to be taken by all States/UTs in line with MoHFW’s guidance issued on the subject.Also Read - Assam's Cachar District Makes Face Mask Mandatory in Offices, Public Places As COVID Cases Rise. Check Guidelines

“As reported by World Health Organization (WHO), Since 1 January 2022 and as of 22 June 2022, a total of 413 laboratory confirmed cases of Monkeypox and one death have been reported to WHO from 50 countries/territories. Majority of these cases have been reported from the European Region (86%) and the Americas (11%), This points to a slow but sustained increase in spread of cases globally,” the Centre wrote in its order Also Read - Scientists Develop New Mechanism To Inactivate COVID-19 Virus, Block Entry Into Cells

“Continued expansion of spread of Monkeypox disease globally calls for proactive Strengthening and operationalization of requisite public health actions for preparedness and response against the disease in India also,” the letter added. Also Read - Free COVID Booster Doses to be Given to All Above 18 Years of Age From July 15 | Details Here

Here are the guidelines