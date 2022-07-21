New Delhi: When the world seemed to be getting back to normal, another threat, monkeypox created havoc across the country. Monkeypox has spread to over 60 countries where it is not endemic, resulting in more than 14,100 global cases. However, the World Health Organisation (WHO) has so far maintained that monkeypox spread is not alarming and nowhere closed to being declared a pandemic. On the other hand, COVID cases are also witnessing a surge in several states. Last month, health ministry had also asserted that the pandemic was not over yet and stressed on being vigilant and observing Covid-appropriate behaviour. In the last 24 hours, the country logged 21,566 fresh cases which took the overall tally to 4,38,25,185. The number of active cases in the country climbed to 1,48,881.Also Read - Monkeypox Diet: 5 Food Items That Will Help You Recover Well Instantly

‘Monkeypox is Viral Zoonosis’

According to the World Health Organisation, monkeypox is a viral zoonosis (a virus transmitted to humans from animals), with symptoms similar to those seen in the past in smallpox patients, although it is clinically less severe.

With the eradication of smallpox in 1980 and subsequent cessation of smallpox vaccination, monkeypox has emerged as the most important orthopoxvirus for public health.

Monkeypox Cases in India

Earlier this week, a 31-year old man who arrived in Kerala from Dubai tested positive for monkeypox, making it the second case in India this year. State health minister Veena George said the patient, who arrived in Kerala on July 13, was a native of Kannur in north Kerala and was undergoing treatment at the Pariyaram Medical College there.

The minister also said that all those who were in close contact with the patient are being closely monitored.

The first case of monkeypox, a rare but potentially serious viral illness, was reported from Kollam district of south Kerala on July 14. He is currently undergoing treatment at the Government Medical College Hospital, Thiruvananthapuram.

How India Is Preparing to Tackle Monkeypox

The Union Health Ministry reviewed the steps for health screening of international travellers arriving in India at airports and ports after two cases of Monkeypox were reported in the country.

The meeting was attended by airport and port health officers (APHOs and PHOs) and regional directors from regional offices of health and family welfare. They were advised to ensure strict health screening of all arriving international travellers which can minimise the risk of importation of monkeypox cases into the country, a health ministry statement said.

They were advised and re-oriented in the clinical presentation of monkeypox disease as per the ministry of health’s ‘Guidelines for Management of Monkeypox disease’.

They were also advised to coordinate with other stakeholder agencies like Immigration at international ports and airports to streamline health screening processes besides ensuring suitable linkages with hospital facilities earmarked to each port of entry for timely referral and isolation.

Monkeypox Outbreak: All You Need to Know

Monkeypox typically presents with fever, rash and swollen lymph nodes and may lead to a range of medical complications.

It is usually a self-limited disease with symptoms lasting from 2 to 4 weeks.

In the ‘Guidelines on Management of Monkeypox Disease’ issued to states and UTs, the Centre stated that human-to-human transmission occurs primarily through large respiratory droplets generally requiring prolonged close contact.

It can also be transmitted through direct contact with body fluids or lesion material, and indirect contact with lesion material, such as through contaminated clothing or linens of an infected person.

Animal-to-human transmission may occur by bite or scratch of infected animals like small mammals including rodents (rats, squirrels) and non-human primates (monkeys, apes) or through bush meat preparation.

Incubation Period

The incubation period (interval from infection to onset of symptoms) of monkeypox is usually from 6 to 13 days but can range from 5 to 21 days, the document stated.

Case Fatality Ratio

The case fatality ratio of monkeypox has historically ranged from 0 to 11 per cent in the general population and has been higher among young children. In recent times, the case fatality ratio has been around 3-6 per cent, the document stated. T The symptoms include lesions that usually begin within 1-3 days of fever onset, lasting for around 2-4 weeks and are often described as painful until the healing phase when they become itchy (in the crust stage).