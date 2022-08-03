Monkeypox Outbreak: As the global community grapples with yet another public health emergency of international concern and monkeypox cases spike in India, the Union Health Ministry has issued a set of guidelines one should and should not do to avoid contracting the disease. This comes a day after health ministry has written to the WHO representative in the UAE to ensure that air passengers exhibiting symptoms suggestive of monkeypox disease are not allowed to board flights to minimise the risk of disease transmission. Referring to three cases in which the passengers had come to India from the UAE, Joint Secretary in the Union Health Ministry Lav Agarwal in a letter to Executive Director and IHR Focal Point, United Arab Emirates, Dr Hussain Abdul Rahman Ali Rand said they were already exhibiting symptoms suggestive of monkeypox disease before arrival in India.Also Read - Monkeypox Scare: After Issuing Guidelines, Karnataka Designates 2 Hospitals For Treatment of Patients

India has reported eight cases of monkeypox, which includes one death, so far. The Centre has also constituted a task force on monkeypox to closely monitor the emerging situation in the country and decide on response initiatives to tackle the spread of the disease.

List of Dos and Don’ts to Avoid Contracting Monkeypox

Dos

Isolate infected patients from others

Wash your hands with soap and water or use hand sanitisers

When near infected individuals, wear masks and disposable gloves

Use disinfectants for environmental sanitation

Don’ts

Don’t share linen, bedding or towels with people who have contracted monkeypox

Don’t wash soiled linen or laundry of infected persons with those of non-infected individuals

Don’t attend public events if you exhibit symptoms of monkeypox

Don’t stigmatize groups of people based on misinformation

What is monkeypox?

Monkeypox (MPX) is a viral zoonotic disease with symptoms similar to smallpox, although

with less clinical severity. Monkeypox is usually a self-limited disease with symptoms lasting from 2 to 4 weeks. Severe cases occur more commonly among children and are related to the extent of virus

exposure, patient health status and nature of complications. The extent to which asymptomatic

exposure, patient health status and nature of complications. The extent to which asymptomatic

infection occurs is unknown.

Monkeypox typically manifests itself with fever, rash and swollen lymph nodes and may lead to a range of medical complications. It is usually a self-limited disease with symptoms lasting for two to four weeks.

The ‘Guidelines on Management of Monkeypox Disease’ issued by the Centre, stated that human-to-human transmission occurs primarily through large respiratory droplets generally requiring prolonged close contact.

It can also be transmitted through direct contact with body fluids or lesions, and indirect contact with lesion material such as through contaminated clothing or linen of an infected person. Animal-to-human transmission may occur by bite or scratch of infected animals or through bush meat preparation.

Who can get monkeypox?

Anyone can have monkeypox if they have had prolonged or repeated contact with an infected individual.