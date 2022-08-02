Kochi: Another monkeypox case has been confirmed in Kerala, informed state Health Minister Veena George on Tuesday. A 30-year-old man who reached Kozhikode airport on 27 July from UAE has tested positive for monkeypox and is undergoing treatment at the Manjeri Medical College in Malappuram, informed the health minister.Also Read - Monkeypox Cases Spreading Unchecked in India; Stigma Related to Disease Not Letting People Get Tested: Experts

His health condition is stable, she said. Those who were in close contact with him, including his parents, are being closely monitored.

With this, Kerala has confirmed the fifth case of monkeypox in the state and took the national tally of monkeypox to 7. Earlier on Monday, India reported its sixth monkeypox case — a Nigerian man living in Delhi with no recent foreign travel history — as the Centre formed a task force to monitor the emerging situation. The Kerala government, meanwhile, confirmed that samples of a 22-year-old man, who died on July 30, tested positive, making him India’s first monkeypox-related fatality.

Rajasthan also reported its first suspected case of the disease Monday with a 20-year-old man being admitted to a government hospital with a fever for the past four days and rashes on the body.

According to the World Health Organization, monkeypox is a viral zoonosis — a virus transmitted to humans from animals — with symptoms similar to small pox although clinically less severe.

Monkeypox typically manifests itself with fever, rash and swollen lymph nodes and may lead to a range of medical complications. It is usually a self-limiting disease with symptoms lasting for two to four weeks.

With new confirmed and suspected cases being reported, the Centre formed a task force Monday to monitor the situation and decide on response initiatives.

The decision to constitute the task force was taken at a high-level meeting held on July 26 at the level of the principal secretary to the prime minister to review the ongoing public health preparedness in the country. The task force will be headed by Dr V K Paul, NITI Aayog member (health).

The National Aids Control Organisation and the Directorate General of Health Services in the Health Ministry have been asked to work on a targeted communication strategy to promote timely reporting, detection of cases and management of cases, an official source said.

Instructions were given to operationalise the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) network of labs and make arrangements for requisite diagnostics of monkeypox disease.