India Monkeypox Outbreak Latest News Today: After the first case of monkeypox was detected in the country, two states have stepped up safety measures to prevent its further spread. While the Kerala government has issued special alerts to five districts, the Tamil Nadu government, on the other hand, has started screening passengers at airports who are coming from other countries.Also Read - With India Reporting 1st Case of Monkeypox, Southeast Asia on Alert For Virus: WHO

Kerala Issues alert to five districts

After holding a high-level meeting, Kerala Health Minister Veena George said special alert has been issued to five districts as people from Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha and Kottayam were co-passengers of the infected person in the Sharjah-Thiruvananthapuram Indigo flight that landed here on July 12. Also Read - 'Which One is The Lower Caste?' Question in Tamil Nadu's Periyar University Exam Triggers Row; Probe Ordered

There were 164 passengers and six cabin crew on board, the minister said and added that isolation facilities will be set up in all these districts. The minister said 11 people who were in the seats next to him are in the high risk contact list. Also Read - Tamil Nadu To Roll Out Free Breakfast Scheme For Govt School Students. Check Details HERE

“Passengers who have traveled in this flight should conduct self-monitoring and report to the health officials if they develop any symptoms of virus infection in 21 days. As the phone numbers of many are not available, they are being traced with the help of the police”, George said in a statement.

Co-passengers with patient to be tested for COVID

The heath minister said the health workers are in touch with the people who were suspected to have come in contact with the infected person and if they have fever or any other symptoms, they will be tested including for COVID-19. Tests to detect the monkeypox will also be conducted if they are showing any symptoms of the disease.

The minister said specialist training will be provided to health workers to deal with the monkeypox cases. She also warned against spreading false propaganda.

Tamil Nadu screens passengers at airports

In the wake of the monkeypox outbreak, Tamil Nadu Minister Ma Subramanian said the state government has formed special medical teams based on the directive of National Centre for Disease Control to test passengers for monkeypox disease.

The Minister for Medical and Family Welfare inspected the measures taken at the Chennai airport to check passengers arriving from various locations after the first monkeypox case was reported in Kerala recently. At the Chennai international airport alone, 3.67 lakh people were screened since May, he said.

Special wards for monkeypox patients

“In addition, all district Health department officials have been advised to set up special wards for monkeypox disease and instructions have been given to them to nominate special doctors in those wards to treat patients,” he said.

He also added that the medical teams have been asked to isolate patients who show symptoms of monkeypox disease and ensure that all preventive measures to contain the spread of virus are put in place, he said.

“Samples of such patients (who show symptoms) should be collected and sent to state public health laboratory, National Centre for Disease Control and also to National Institute of Virology, Pune”, he said.

The first case in India

India reported its first case of monkeypox on Thursday, with a Kera man who returned from the UAE testing positive for the virus, prompting the Centre to rush a high-level multi-disciplinary team to collaborate with the State Health Authorities in instituting public health measures. The case was confirmed through the testing of the samples of the symptomatic person at the National Institute of Virology, Pune.