With the alarming rise in monkeypox cases in the country, the Centre has called a meeting of top health experts on Thursday. The meeting will be chaired by L Swasticharan, director of Emergency Medical Relief (EMR) — a division of the health ministry that is responsible for managing public health issues of international or national concern. Dr Pavana Murthy from the World Health Organisation (WHO) will also be present at the high-level meeting. Earlier on Wednesday, Delhi reported its fourth case of monkeypox taking India's tally of the infectious disease up to nine.

  • 7:48 AM IST

    India has so far reported 9 Monkeypox cases, of which 5 are from Kerala with a history of international travel and four from Delhi with no recent travel history.

  • 7:48 AM IST

    Govt to hold meeting of experts today
    The Centre has called a meeting of top health experts on Thursday regarding monkeypox, reported The Times of India. The meeting will be reportedly chaired by L Swasticharan, director of Emergency Medical Relief (EMR) — a health ministry division responsible for managing public health issues of international or national concern.

  • 7:42 AM IST

    In wake of the increase in the number of Monkeypox cases in the country, isolation rooms have been made operational for the treatment of such infections in three central government hospitals, said sources. "The isolation rooms for the treatment of Monkeypox patients are operational in three major central government hospitals i.e Safdarjang hospital, RML hospital and Lady Hardinge hospital," said official sources.

  • 7:41 AM IST

    Sample of Tibetan boy sent for examination in Karnataka
    Samples of a 9-year-old boy from Tibet, suspected of having monkeypox, have been sent to the Virus Research and Diagnostic Laboratory (VRDL) of Bengaluru Medical College and Research Institute (BMCRI) here for examination.

    According to sources, the kid arrived India with his parents and a Tibetan priest to New Delhi on July 1. He also visited Tibetan camps in Himachal Pradesh and Maharashtra. The sample of the kid, the third suspected case of monkeypox in Karnataka, has been sent from Hubballi city. The boy had returned from Belgium and showed skin rashes and other symptoms of monkeypox. The boy had also visited Mundgod Tibetan camp in Uttara Kannada district, sources in the health department stated. However, they said it could be a case of chickenpox. “The boy had reached India on July 1 and the incubation period of monkeypox is not that long and the symptoms could have manifested earlier.”

  • 7:38 AM IST

    Delhi reports 4th Monkeypox case, India tally goes up to 9
    Delhi reported its fourth case of monkeypox on Wednesday with a 31-year-old Nigerian woman testing positive for the disease, official sources said. With this case, India’s tally of monkeypox infections has gone up to nine. She is the first woman in India to test positive for monkeypox.

    The woman has fever and skin lesions and is admitted to Lok Nayak Jai Prakash (LNJP) Hospital, sources said, adding her samples were sent for testing and the results came positive on Wednesday. “She was admitted at the LNJP Hospital on Tuesday. The woman is in a stable condition at present,” said a source close to the team monitoring the monkeypox situation. There is no information about her travelling abroad recently, sources said.