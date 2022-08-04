Monkeypox Outbreak LIVE: With the alarming rise in monkeypox cases in the country, the Centre has called a meeting of top health experts on Thursday. The meeting will be chaired by L Swasticharan, director of Emergency Medical Relief (EMR) — a division of the health ministry that is responsible for managing public health issues of international or national concern. Dr Pavana Murthy from the World Health Organisation (WHO) will also be present at the high-level meeting. Earlier on Wednesday, Delhi reported its fourth case of monkeypox taking India’s tally of the infectious disease up to nine.Also Read - Can You Catch Monkeypox If You Are On Flight With An Infected Person? Your Answer Here

