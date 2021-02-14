Chennai: In an unfortunate incident, an eight-day-old baby was pronounced dead after a group of monkeys stole her from her house in Tamil Nadu, reported India Today. According to the baby’s mother, monkeys entered their house after removing roof tiles and took the sleeping babies away. The incident took place on Saturday. Also Read - TANCET 2021: Registration Date Extended Till Feb 16, Candidates Can Check Final Status on Feb 23

Buvaneswari, the mother of the baby, said she was surprised to see the monkeys on the roof. She also tried seeking help of her neighbours to shoo the monkeys away.

It was only later did she realise that the monkeys had taken her babies away.

She began crying for help and the neighbours rushed to her rescue. Only 1 of the kids could be found while the second remained missing.

Later, the body of the second kid was retrieved in a water body nearby.

A medical team was rushed to the spot. They declared the child dead.

An investigation into the matter has been initiated.