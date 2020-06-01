New Delhi: Monsoons are finally here to give us some respite from the scorching heat. Kerala received its first showers on Monday as the southwest monsoon marked an onset over the southern state, commencing the rainfall season, the weather department said this morning. Also Read - Two Storms Forming Over Arabian Sea, Likely to Affect Maharashtra, Karnataka

"Rain lashes various parts of Thiruvananthapuram. Temperature is expected to go down to 25 degrees Celsius during the day in the city," the India Meteorological Department said earlier today.

“The southwest monsoon has made an onset over Kerala,” IMD director general Mrutyunjay Mohapatra noted, adding that the onset coincided with its normal date.

The Met department issued heavy rainfall warnings for Kerala. “Thunderstorm with lightning and wind speed reaching 40 kmph in gusts accompanied by moderate rainfall is very likely to occur in Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Ernakulam, Thrissur, Kozhikode, Malappuram, Kasaragod and Kannur.”

Onset of Southwest Monsoon over Kerala:

Southwest Monsoon set in over Kerala 2020 today, the 1st June, 2020 coinciding with its normal date. pic.twitter.com/JTwN5on6Yj — IMD Weather (@IMDWeather) June 1, 2020

The four-month monsoon season from June to September accounts for 75 per cent of rainfall in the country.

Meanwhile, several parts of the northern half including Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and Bihar also received rainfall bringing down the mercury levels by a significant amount.

“Conditions are becoming more favourable for a good Monsoon. So quantitatively, the Monsoon rainfall between June to September over the country would be 102% of its long period average which means 88 cm,” said Dr Madhavan Nair Rajeevan, Secretary, Ministry of Earth Sciences during a briefing regarding the cyclone approaching India on the Arabian Sea.

Sea condition is very likely to be rough to very rough over East-central and adjoining Southeast Arabian Sea during next 48 hrs. It would become very rough to High over east-central and southeast Arabian Sea and along and off Karnataka-Goa coasts during the next 48 hours, Dr Rajeevan said in connection to the cyclone.

It is very likely to intensify into a Deep Depression over East Central and adjoining Southeast Arabian Sea during next 12 hours and intensify further into a Cyclonic Storm over East Central Arabian Sea during the subsequent 24 hours, he added.