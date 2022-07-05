Monsoon Active Across India: Southwest monsoon has covered the entire country. Heavy rain is expected in most parts of the country in the next four days. Delhi, Mumbai, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, and Kerala are witnessing rain and thundershowers. The Meteorological Department has issued Yellow Alert for Delhi on Tuesday and Orange Alert for Wednesday.Also Read - Former Police Commissioner Joins Probe In NSE Scam Case, Records Statement

Rain continues in Mumbai and adjoining areas as well. According to the Meteorological Department, between 8 am and 8 pm on Monday, 58.6 mm of rain was recorded in the eastern part of Mumbai, while 78.69 mm of rain was recorded in the western part. Moderate to heavy rain is forecast here for the next 48 hours.

Traffic was affected due to waterlogging in different parts of Mumbai on Tuesday due to heavy rains. Bus and local trains have been affected in some areas. There is a high tide alert at 4 pm. The BMC and the administration have asked people to stay away from the beach. Waves 4 to 6 meters high can rise during high tide.

Heavy rain forecast for the next four days

According to the Meteorological Department, there is a possibility of heavy rain in most parts of the country in the next four days. According to the Meteorological Department, a low-pressure area is persisting over North Odisha, adjoining South Jharkhand and West Bengal. Due to this, heavy rain and thundershowers are expected in the next four days in Central India, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Maharashtra.

Monsoon active in all districts of Madhya Pradesh

Monsoon has become active in all the districts of Madhya Pradesh. In the capital Bhopal, from Monday morning till late night, it rained intermittently with strong flashes and thunder. By 12:30 it had rained 4 inches. According to the Meteorological Department, there is a possibility of heavy rain on Tuesday. According to meteorologists, due to the effect of the low-pressure area formed in Odisha and the monsoon trough passing over Madhya Pradesh, such heavy rains occurred.

This happened for the first time in the season when the entire state received simultaneous monsoon rains. State’s weather expert Ved Prakash Singh said that when the low-pressure area is formed near the Bay of Bengal, then its effect is more here. During that time it rained more. Singh said that there is a possibility of more rain for the next 3 days.

Rajasthan: 142 mm of rain in 4 days

Monsoon has also entered Rajasthan. Monsoon may have arrived late in the state, but still, most of the districts of the state recorded above-normal rainfall. Monsoon pacified the capital Jaipur in the first four days itself. Here the rain figure reached 142 mm. This figure is 74% higher than normal. Met Department Director RS Sharma said that on July 6, 7, and 8, there is a possibility of heavy to very heavy rain at one or two places in the southern parts of the state. On the other hand, there is a forecast of light rain in the capital Jaipur for three to four days.

Uttar Pradesh: Monsoon advances from east to west

Monsoon, which entered Uttar Pradesh from Purvanchal, has now reached West Uttar Pradesh. On Monday, there was a continuous movement of clouds in the capital Lucknow and in the meantime it was sunny. Amidst the sultry heat, the entire day of Monday belonged to the residents of Lucknow. The Meteorological Department has issued a rain alert in 12 districts of western Uttar Pradesh.

The Meteorological Department has issued a yellow alert for rain in Mathura, Saharanpur, Agra, Firozabad, Banda and Mahoba. During this, winds will blow at a speed of 60 kilometers per hour and there will be thunder and lightning. At present, Monsoon is active in Meerut, Gautam Budh Nagar, Pilibhit, Hathras, Mainpuri, Kanpur Nagar, Auraiya, Mau, and Prayagraj.

Jharkhand will have to face heat-humidity till July 9

The moist air coming from the Bay of Bengal is not able to enter the state. Due to this, the monsoon has weakened in Jharkhand. Due to this, the weather suddenly became hot on Monday after four days of rain in Ranchi. People were troubled by the scorching sun and high humidity. The maximum temperature also increased by 2 degrees. The city recorded a minimum temperature of 23.5 degrees Celsius and a maximum of 32 degrees Celsius.

According to the Meteorological Department, due to the weak monsoon, the situation will remain like this till July 9. Monsoon will be active again from July 10 and heavy rains are expected in almost all parts of the state.