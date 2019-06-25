New Delhi: After a hot and humid weekend, Mumbai and its neighbouring areas like Navi Mumbai and Thane are likely to witness a steady patter of rain as monsoon is expected to hit the region in the next 24 to 48 hours.

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) declared the onset of monsoon in the western region of India, stating that a non-announcement would have made 2019 the most delayed year to witness monsoons in 45 years.

According to the forecast, the entire week will witness light to moderate showers in the city as well as the suburbs. On Monday, parts of the city like Mulund, Kandivli, Borivli, Goregaon, Dadar, Fort and Colaba received rains.

Meanwhile, the North Konkan region and Madhya Maharashtra has already received the onset of rainfall while the remaining areas are likely to witness rains within the next two days.

The rainfall is likely to cause localized flooding and delay in transportation on a daily basis.

On the other hand, the northern belt of India is still waiting for a respite from the drastic heat conditions. According to the IMD, Delhi will witness the onset of rains on June 29. Thunderstorms and cyclonic circulation around the region have given hope for monsoons to hit the area soon.

In the southern part of India, monsoon is likely to reach the parched city of Chennai by the end of the week following last week’s downpour. Any amount of rain will bring relief to the city which is witnessing drastic effects of a prolonged drought condition.