Monsoon arrives in Goa after a three-day delay, Kerala issues red alert for rain; when will it arrive in Delhi-NCR?

The monsoon has reached Goa after a three-day delay, while a red alert for heavy rain has been issued for Kerala for the next 24 hours.

Share Share Article Facebook

WhatsApp

X

Email

Telegram

Linkedin https://www.india.com/news/india/monsoon-arrives-in-goa-after-a-three-day-delay-kerala-issues-red-alert-for-rain-when-will-it-arrive-in-delhi-ncr-8438209/ Copy

Monsoon arrives in Goa after a three-day delay, Kerala issues red alert for rain; when will it arrive in Delhi-NCR? (PTI)

After a delay of nearly three days, the monsoon has picked up speed today and has now reached Goa. A red alert for rain has been issued for Kerala for the next 24 hours. Schools in Wayanad and Kasaragod will remain closed today.

According to the Meteorological Department, the monsoon is expected to reach Assam, Meghalaya, Tripura, Manipur, Nagaland, Arunachal Pradesh and parts of Bengal within the next three days. It is then expected to reach Bihar, Jharkhand and Odisha within 10 days.

Pre-monsoon conditions are active in all states except Gujarat. Rain is occurring in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, Punjab, Haryana, and Jammu and Kashmir. An orange alert is in effect here.

ALSO READ | Monsoon hits India! Check list of places covered so far and city-wise monsoon prediction

Heavy rain in Kerala

Heavy rains lashed Kerala on Friday night, flooding many areas and uprooting trees. The International Monetary Fund (IMD) has issued an orange alert for eight districts in Kerala, where rain and thunderstorms are expected.

When will monsoon arrive in Delhi-NCR?

According to the IMD, the monsoon is expected to reach Delhi, Noida, Gurugram, and Ghaziabad by the last week of June. During this time, the monsoon may advance into some areas of Haryana, Punjab, and Chandigarh. The Meteorological Department also predicts that some areas of Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh may experience rainfall around the same time.