Jammu: Monsoon arrived in the plains of J&K’s Jammu division on Thursday as the Meteorological (MeT) department forecast frequent showers in the region. Sonam Lotus, director of the MeT department for J&K and Ladakh said in a statement, “Monsoon arrived in plains of Jammu today morning.Also Read - 'Barso Re Megha': Delhiites Welcome The Monsoon With Chai-Pakoda, Memes & Delightful Videos | Watch

“From today onwards, expect frequent showers, at times, intense in Jammu region especially in morning hours. “Rain especially in morning hours is likely till July 5th, in spells, not continuous”.

Meanwhile, at 34 degrees Celsius on Wednesday, Srinagar recorded the hottest day of the season while people in Jammu got relief from sweltering heat due to rain. People in the Jammu division and Kashmir valley were suffering from oppressive heat and hoped that the monsoon season would soon arrive, which would bring temperatures down.

(Edited by Vidushi Agarwal/With inputs from IANS)