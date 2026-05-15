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Monsoon Big Update: Rainy season to arrive in Kerala on this date – Check IMD forecast here

Monsoon Big Update: Rainy season to arrive in Kerala on this date – Check IMD forecast here

According to India Meteorological Department (IMD), the normal date for monsoon arrival in Kerala is June 1. Last year, it arrived on May 24.

Monsoon Big Update: Rainy season arrives in Kerala on this date – Check IMD forecast here | Image: X

Monsoon Big Update: In a major weather update, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Friday stated that the monsoon is expected to set in over Kerala on May 26, with a possible variation of four days. The usual date for monsoon arrival is June 1. According to the IMD, heavy to very heavy showers are expected along the southern parts of the west coast between May 14 and May 28. Last year, monsoon arrived over the southern state on May 24.

It is noteworthy that the arrival of the southwest monsoon in the southern state marks the beginning of the rainy season in India. Usually, the monsoon reaches Kerala on June 1, with a variation of around seven days.

Also Read: Delhi weather alert: Mercury to touch 42°C, IMD predicts severe heatwave on these days – Check weather forecast for Noida, Gurugram, Ghaziabad

Heatwave Wave Horror In Several States

It is worth noting that the announcement of monsoon arrival comes when several parts of India are witnessing severe heat waves. Temperatures in several cities of Rajasthan have crossed 45 degrees Celsius. Barmer recorded 47.3 degrees Celsius on May 11.

The weather department issued heatwave alert across Maharashtra, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh and several parts of southern India.

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El Nino

According to seasonal models, El Nino climate pattern will form between May and July and could become one of the strongest ever recorded. In India, El Nino is directly linked with severe summers and weaker monsoons. The weather department stated that monsoon rainfall is likely to be below normal at 92 percent of LPA with an error margin of five percent.

The average seasonal rainfall across the country between 1971 and 2020 was 87 cm.

The weather department predicted that many parts of the country may receive below-normal rainfall this season. parts of Northeast, Northwest and South Peninsular India are expected to get normal or above-normal rainfall.

Also Read: Delhi Rains: Will National Capital see heavy rainfall today? Check the IMD’s latest weather report for Delhi, Bihar, Bengal, and Kerala here

Monsoon In Kerala

It is worth noting that the southern state of Kerala is always the first state to receive the southwest monsoon, which makes its arrival date one of the most crucial weather events of the year. Monsoon arrival in Kerala marks the end of the pre-summer season, signaling gradual northward march of rain. This monsoon rain progression typically covers the entire country by mid-July.

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