Monsoon to be delayed in THESE states, temperatures exceed 40 degrees in several places as El Niño conditions develop

This year, between June 4 and June 18, the country has received 42% less rainfall than normal.

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New Delhi: The monsoon has been stalled at Bhadrachalam in Telangana since June 8, and it is unlikely to reach Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, and Madhya Pradesh before June 22. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the monsoon typically reaches Madhya Pradesh by June 15–16, Uttar Pradesh by June 18–20, and Rajasthan by June 20. This year, its entry into all three states will be delayed. After arriving in Kerala on June 4, the monsoon has reached 19 states over the course of 13 days.

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Delay In Monsoon

For the third consecutive year, the monsoon has experienced a prolonged hiatus in June. However, despite initial breaks in 2024 and 2025, above-normal rainfall was recorded over the entire season. This year, between June 4 and June 18, the country has received 42% less rainfall than normal.

Meanwhile, despite pre-monsoon activity, temperatures have crossed 40°C in eight states, including Maharashtra, Telangana, and Odisha.

El Niño Conditions Also Emerging

The US National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) has prepared a report based on satellite data. It indicates that the Intertropical Convergence Zone (ITCZ) has not become active at a sufficient pace, causing the monsoon’s progress to slow down. Normally, the ITCZ ​​moves northward by mid-June, drawing moisture into India.

El Niño conditions are also developing, which could lead to prolonged dry spells and uneven rainfall. Satellite data indicates active thunderstorm activity in eastern India; however, cloud cover remains sparse over Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, Rajasthan, and western India.

Heatwave Impact Across 8 States; Temperatures Cross 40°C

On Wednesday, temperatures exceeded 40°C in several cities across Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Jharkhand, Odisha, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, and Maharashtra. The highest temperature in the country was recorded at 45°C in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh. Meanwhile, temperatures reached 42.8°C in Brahmapuri (Maharashtra) and Varanasi (UP), 42.7°C in Boudh (Odisha), 42.4°C in Daltonganj (Jharkhand), 42°C in Ramagundam (Telangana), and 41.4°C in Khajuraho (Madhya Pradesh).

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Weather Forecast For The Next Two Days

June 19: Rain is likely in Bihar, Jharkhand, Odisha, West Bengal, and Sikkim. Strong winds with speeds of 50–70 kmph may blow in some parts of Bihar, while heavy rainfall is expected in Assam, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh, and parts of Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karnataka.

Rain accompanied by thunderstorms is likely in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, and Vidarbha. Strong winds with speeds of 40–60 kmph are expected in several areas.

June 20: Heavy rainfall is likely in Sikkim, North Bengal, Assam, and Meghalaya. Rain accompanied by strong winds (40–60 kmph) may occur in Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh. Rain with thunderstorms is likely in Jharkhand, Odisha, and West Bengal. Rain may continue in parts of Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Karnataka, and Maharashtra.