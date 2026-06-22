Monsoon delayed? When will the rainy season reach Delhi, Noida, Gurugram? IMD says monsoon yet to reach central India

The monsoon has still not covered parts of the country, including Mumbai, where it normally arrives by June 8.

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Monsoon delayed? When will the rainy season reach Delhi, Noida, Gurugram? IMD says monsoon yet to reach central India | Image: ANI

Monsoon Delayed? Monsoon hit Kerala on June 4th, and pre-monsoon activities started in several parts of India. However, the onset of the rainy season in North India, especially in Delhi, is expected to be delayed. According to the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), the monsoon is advancing slowly and has still not reached some parts of the country, including Mumbai. Usually, monsoon activities begin in India’s commercial capital by June 8. The weather experts stated that the recent rain and thundershowers – which are expected in the coming days – are not part of monsoon activities. These showers are instead an outcome of fresh Western Disturbances which are affecting the region.

Also Read: Delhi weather: Will it rain today? IMD predicts thunderstorms, gusty winds – Check forecast for Noida, Gurugram, Ghaziabad, Faridabad

When Will The Rainy Season Reach Delhi, Noida, Gurugram?

Usually, monsoon showers arrive in capital city and adjoining areas around June 27. However, this year, the arrival may happen well into July.

Mahesh Palawat, vice president of Skymet Weather said that the delay is caused by a push-and-pull weather system over the Bay of Bengal which is crucial for push the monsoon further is absent this year.

“For the monsoon to progress, there should be a weather system developing over the Bay of Bengal, to pull the monsoon from the Arabian Sea. This push and pull system is almost absent this year, which means there is no triggering mechanism for the monsoon,” said Mahesh Palawat, vice president of Skymet Weather.

Monsoon Yet To Reach Parts Of Central India

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), monsoon activities and its full-fledged arrival in Mumbai is also delayed.

“Currently, the monsoon’s arrival to Mumbai is also delayed. While it has reached the south, and southern parts of Maharashtra, we are expecting it to advance around June 23 to Maharashtra and other states, such as Rajasthan and Gujarat,” director general of IMD, Mrutyunjay Mohapatra said.

What’s The Current Status Of Monsoon?

According to the data provided by the weather department, the monsoon trough, as on Saturday, is passing through Harnai, Solapur, Hyderabad, Bhadrachalam, Koraput, Phulbani, Ranchi, Jamui and Muzaffarpur.

If we see the 2025 movement of the monsoon, Delhi witnessed a marginal delay in the arrival of the monsoon, which reached the capital city on June 29, instead of June 27.

India Records Monsoon Deficit Amid Weak Rainfall Trend

The delay in monsoon activities comes amid rising rainy season deficit in parts of India. The weather experts have also predicted a weaker monsoon this year. The IMD stated that the country is witnessing a monsoon deficit of 41.1 percent. The country received only 51.5mm of rainfall between June 1 and June 19, as compared to the normal average of 86.7mm during same period.