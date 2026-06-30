Monsoon enters Uttar Pradesh; Met Department issues heavy rain alert for 55 districts; set to enter Delhi by this date

After entering Northeast India, the Southwest Monsoon moved into Eastern India, reaching Bengal, Bihar, and Jharkhand.

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New Delhi: The monsoon has entered Uttar Pradesh from Bihar via the Purvanchal region. Now, it is Delhi’s turn; the monsoon is likely to reach the capital within the next 2-3 days, by July 2-3. Conditions are favourable for the Southwest Monsoon to advance further into most parts of Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, and Punjab over the coming days.

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Till Where Has Monsoon Advanced?

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), as of June 30, the monsoon has advanced into additional parts of Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, the remaining areas of Bihar, parts of Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, and parts of Ladakh. Consequently, conditions are favourable for further advancement of the Southwest Monsoon over the next 2-3 days into the North Arabian Sea, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, the entirety of Daman and Diu, Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, the remaining parts of Ladakh and Jammu & Kashmir, most of Haryana-Chandigarh-Delhi and Punjab, and parts of Rajasthan.

Monsoon Arrived In Kerala On June 4

This year, the monsoon arrived at the Kerala coast on June 4, with a delay of three days. Since then, it has triggered heavy rainfall across South Indian states such as Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, and Telangana. After entering Northeast India, the Southwest Monsoon moved into Eastern India, reaching Bengal, Bihar, and Jharkhand.

The monsoon has arrived in Maharashtra, including Mumbai and other areas, and is bringing rainfall to Central India—specifically Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh. However, its progress stalled for about 10 days in the interim, as the monsoon weakened due to El Niño and other meteorological factors.

Typically, the monsoon arrives in the Uttar Pradesh and Delhi region between June 20 and 25, but this year, its arrival is delayed until July. Monsoon rains are expected to bring relief to the Delhi-NCR region, which has been grappling with sultry, humid heat. Delhi recorded its hottest night in four years on June 29.

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Heavy Rain and Storm Alert for UP

The Meteorological Department has issued a heavy rain alert for 55 districts in Uttar Pradesh. Rain alerts have been issued for Kushinagar, Gorakhpur, Maharajganj, Siddharthnagar, Gonda, Bahraich, Shravasti, Deoria, Balrampur, Basti, and Sultanpur. Rainfall is also expected in the Purvanchal and Awadh regions, specifically in Prayagraj, Varanasi, Mirzapur, Jaunpur, Kaushambi, Pratapgarh, Chitrakoot, Banda, Chandauli, Sonbhadra, Azamgarh, Ballia, and Kanpur.

In Western Uttar Pradesh, rainfall is likely in Noida, Ghaziabad, Meerut, Aligarh, Agra, Muzaffarnagar, Etah, Mainpuri, and Mathura. However, intense heat is forecast for Lucknow. Agra, Aligarh, and Banda are experiencing severe heat. An ‘Orange Alert’ for lightning has been issued; people are advised to stay away from open fields, trees, or electricity poles during thunderstorms or gusty winds.