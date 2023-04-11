Monsoon Forecast 2023: IMD Predicts Normal Rainfall This Year; Risk of Rain Deficit Looms Large

Home

After four consecutive years of normal and above-normal rains during the monsoon season, this forecast comes as a concern for the agricultural sector, which heavily relies on monsoon rains for crop production.

New Delhi: India Meteorological Department, the nation’s official forecaster, today said that India will get normal monsoon this year. In a press conference, IMD Director General of Meteorology, Dr Mrutyunjay Mohapatra predicted normal to below normal rainfall in some areas of north west India and some parts of west central India and some pockets of north east India.

The Met department head said El Nino conditions are likely to develop during the monsoon season and its impact may be felt in the second half. He, however, added that not all El Nino years are bad monsoon years and that 40 per cent of the El Nino years in the past (1951-2022) received normal to above-normal monsoon rainfall.

“El Nino conditions are likely to develop during the monsoon season and its impact may be seen during the second half of the season,” Dr Mrutyunjay Mohapatra said.

El Nino conditions are likely to develop during the monsoon season and its impact may be seen during the second half of the season: Dr Mrutyunjay Mohapatra, Director General of Meteorology, India Meteorological Department pic.twitter.com/Kg4KdgDNq2 — ANI (@ANI) April 11, 2023

This forecast comes as a relief for the agricultural sector, which heavily relies on monsoon rains for crop production.

“India to see normal rainfall during the southwest monsoon season (from June to September). It is likely to be 96 per cent (with an error margin of 5 per cent) of the long-period average of roughly 87 cm,” M Ravichandran, Secretary, Ministry of Earth Sciences, told a press conference here.

There is a 67-per cent probability of normal to above-normal rainfall, said M Mohapatra, Director General of Meteorology, IMD.

He said the snow-covered area over the northern hemisphere and Eurasia was below normal from December 2022 to March 2023. “If at all there is any adverse impact due to the evolving El Nino conditions during the monsoon season, it is likely to be countered by the favourable impact of a positive IOD and the lower snow cover over the northern hemisphere,” Mohapatra said.

El Nino, which is the warming of the waters of the Pacific Ocean near South America, is associated with weakening of monsoon winds and less rainfall in India.

Rainfall in India

India received 971.8 mm of rainfall in the monsoon season in 2019, 961.4 mm in 2020, 874.5 mm in 2021 and 924.8 mm in 2022, according to the IMD’s data.

The country recorded 804.1 mm of precipitation in the season in 2018, 845.9 mm in 2017, 864.4 mm in 2016 and 765.8 mm in 2015.

Rainfed agriculture is a critical component of India’s agricultural landscape, with 52 per cent of the net cultivated area relying on this method. This practice accounts for about 40 per cent of the country’s total food production, making it a crucial contributor to India’s food security and economic stability.

Unseasonal rains and hailstorms in March damaged rabi crops in large parts of the country, causing losses to thousands of farmers.

The government, however, said wheat production was not impacted due to the unseasonal rains.

Skymet Predicts below-normal monsoon

Earlier, private forecasting agency Skymet Weather said that India is likely to experience below-normal monsoon rainfall this year, with a 20 per cent chance of drought due to the end of La Nina conditions and the potential for El Nino to take hold.

Skymet expects the monsoon rainfall to be around 94 per cent of the long-period average (LPA) of 868.6 mm for the four-month period from June to September.

The private forecaster also predicted that the northern and central parts of the country may see a rain deficit, with Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra expected to witness inadequate rains during the core monsoon months of July and August.

Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh, the agricultural bowl of north India, are likely to observe less-than-normal rains during the second half of the season.

In a statement, Skymet said: “20 per cent chance of drought (seasonal rainfall that is less than 90 per cent of LPA).”

It said there is no chance of excess rain (seasonal rainfall more than 110 per cent of the LPA), a 15-per cent chance of above normal rain (between 105 per cent and 110 per cent), 25-per cent chance of normal rain (between 96 per cent and 104 per cent) and 40 per cent chance of below normal precipitation.

