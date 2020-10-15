New Delhi: An intense downpour that began last night claimed at least 19 lives in Telangana on Wednesday as several low-lying areas across the state were inundated by severe flooding and waterlogging. The state’s Disaster Response Force (DRF) advised everyone to stay indoors as the rains are expected to continue over the next two days. Also Read - Osmania University: Amid Heavy Rains in Hyderabad, Varsity Postpones Exams Slated For October 14-15 | Revised Schedule to be Out Soon

Dozens of colonies both in the city and suburbs remained underwater while flash floods and fallen trees affected the vehicular traffic within the city and also on the national highways to Vijayawada and Bengaluru.

Scary visuals emerged from flooded areas showing floating cars, streets turning into streams and people on rooftops waiting for help.

Here are the top developments of the day:

1. With 20 cm rainfall in a single day in Hyderabad, the city broke records of over a century, leaving its mainland and outskirts paralysed, plunging hundreds of colonies into darkness. After a momentary lull, fresh rainfall resumed in the Telangana capital at around 10 PM today.

2. The Telangana government declared a public holiday for two days, Wednesday and Thursday, for all private institutions, offices, non-essential services within Outer Ring Road in Hyderabad in view of the rains.

3. Several incidents of wall collapse, tree felling, drowning and other rain-related incidents were reported in the state. Three people died in such a wall collapse accident in Gaganpahad area of Shamshabad in Hyderabad. An estimated 1,500 colonies were submerged due to extremely heavy rainfall.

4. Authorities on Wednesday opened 13 of the 17 gates of Himayat Sagar reservoir on the outskirts of Hyderabad to let excess water into the Musi river which flows through the city. Water entered into houses in several areas on the banks of the river, especially at Chaderghat and Moosarambagh.

5. The Indian Army and National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) joined efforts of the state response team and rescued more than 1,000 persons from the flood-hit areas of Hyderabad and Rangareddy districts.

6. Minister for Municipal Administration and Urban Development KT Rama Rao and Animal Husbandry Minister T Srinivas Yadav, held an emergency meeting with Greater Hyderabad Mayor Bonthu Rammohan, Deputy Mayor Baba Fasihuddin, Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi, city MLAs and corporators and visited various affected areas to supervise rescue and relief work.

7. Prime Minister Narendra Modi as well as President Ram Nath Kovind spoke to chief ministers of both Andhra Pradesh and Telangana and assured Central assistance after unprecedented rainfall in the region. The PM said his thoughts are with those affected due to the heavy rains.

8. Union Home Minister Amit Shah also said that he was closely monitoring the flood situation in Telangana as well as Andhra Pradesh and will “provide all possible assistance to the people of both the states” as needed.

9. Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy thanked PM Modi and directed the concerned officials to prepare an action plan as to how well the floodwaters can be utilised for the benefit of the state without wasting them. He also directed officials to ensure relief to the people taking refuge in the relief camps and announced an immediate monetary aid of Rs 500 to such people.

10. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued ‘yellow alert’ for Hyderabad today and ‘red alert’ for 10 coastal districts in Karnataka for the next 2-3 days as it said that the deep depression was now heading towards Maharashtra.