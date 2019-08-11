New Delhi: Torrential rainfall in Karnataka, Kerala, Maharashtra, and Gujarat among other states continues to wreak havoc with over thousands displaced and rising death toll being reported every day.

The death toll in Kerala touched 57 with over one lakh people being shifted to nearly 800 relief camps organised state-wide.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said that 80 landslides, which have caused the maximum destruction, have been reported from eight worst affected districts, including Meppadi in Wayanad and Kavalapara in Malappuram districts.

“Authorities are still not able to ascertain the actual number of missing in these two areas. According to unconfirmed reports, 41 are missing from Kavalapara,” he added.

A red alert for heavy rain has been issued today in Ernakulam, Palakkad, Idukki, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Waynad and Kannur.

The biggest problem is that we are not able to conduct aerial operations due to inclement weather conditions in the worst affected places. It has been informed to us that as soon as the weather clears ups, the aerial operations will be carried out in those areas,” said Vijayan.

Meanwhile, the Kochi Aiport is set ti restore operations from noon today.

Karnataka

On the other hand, in neighbouring Karnataka, as many as 30 lives are reported to have been lost due to flash floods and nearly three lakh people evacuated and stationed at camps.

(An estimated 2,18,494 people are staying in 924 relief camps, over 50,000 animals have also been rescued. Total 19 teams of NDRF and two of SDRF, four IAF, two Indian Coast Guard choppers have been pressed into action to search and rescue those stranded in flooded areas.

Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa on Saturday sought Rs 3,000-crore aid from the central government for relief works in the state’s 14 flood-hit districts in the northwest and coastal regions, battered by heavy monsoon rains and strong surface winds since August 1.

The 14 most-affected districts are Bagalkot, Belagavi, Bijapur (Vijayapura), Chikkmagaluru, Dakshina Kannada, Dharwad, Gadag, Hassan, Hubballi, Kodagu, Mysore, Shivammoga, Udupi and Uttar Kannada.

Stating that heavy rains in neighbouring Maharashtra since a week caused a flood in the state’s northern region and landslides in the Malnad area, the Chief Minister said he had assessed the damage by an aerial survey of the region and visiting the affected districts.

Maharashtra

Maharashtra is no stranger to rains-induced floods, with the state reporting at least 30 deaths in the past week from different districts. A staggering 3.78 lakh people have also been shifted to 432 temporary relief camps set up by the Maharashtra government in flood-hit Sangli, Kolhapur, and Satara.

On the ongoing rescue efforts for people still stranded even as floodwaters have slowly started receding, CM Devendra Fadnavis said that 15 additional teams of the Indian Navy from Vishakhapatnam have reached Kolhapur.

They have joined the three State Disaster Response Force, 23 National Disaster Response Force, 26 Indian Navy, 11 Indian Coast Guard, and eight Indian Army teams which are already engaged in rescue work in the two districts, said an official spokesperson in Mumbai.

A 30-member medical team of BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) left for Kolhapur, the Mumbai Dabbawalas have launched rehab efforts by seeking donations from people in cash/kind, besides many other private organisations, NGOs, social groups, religious bodies, and others have also started similar efforts.

Chief Minister Fadnavis also added that the assistance to the flood-hit people, which was earlier Rs 2,500 to Rs 5,000, has been increased to Rs 10,000 to Rs 15,000, and the aid will be disbursed in cash to them.

Similarly, the compensation figure of Rs 1,50,000 to the kin of deceased persons has been increased to Rs 5,00,000, for handicapped persons from Rs 43,000 to Rs 2,00,000, and for damaged houses from Rs 60,000 to Rs 1,00,000, Fadnavis said.

With agency inputs