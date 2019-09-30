New Delhi: The death toll in rain-related incidents across the country over the past few days has increased to 134, stated a report. Notably, several parts of Bihar and Uttar Pradesh are reeling underwater owing to the downpour. The IMD has predicted further rains for the already water-logged Patna.

Taking stock of the flood situation, the Bihar government has urged the air force to send a helicopter for air-dropping food packets and other relief material in the marooned areas, stated Bihar disaster management department. As a ‘red alert’ still hovers over the state with heavy to very heavy rainfall predicted in the next 24 hours, all schools will remain closed till October 1.

Meanwhile, in Uttar Pradesh, about 900 prisoners were shifted to other jails after floodwaters from Ganga river entered the barracks of the Ballia district jail.

In Uttar Pradesh alone, at least 93 people were killed in rain-related incidents since Thursday. While three family members were killed in a wall-collapse after heavy rains in Dumka district in Jharkhand, three women had drowned after their car was swept away at a flooded causeway in Rajkot district in Gujarat on Sunday. Besides, 13 rain-related deaths were reported from Uttarakhand, Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan as on September 28.

Back in Bihar, the disaster management department said six deaths have been reported from Gaya district where five persons were killed in a wall collapse while another person drowned in a river which has been in spate because of rains.

In Jehanabad, a three-year-old girl died after a wall of an old house collapsed on her while she was playing.

Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Modi, whose own residence was affected by the deluge, was seen doing the rounds of the city clad in a T-shirt and shorts, and issuing instructions to officials.

(With agency inputs)