New Delhi: The death toll in rain-related incidents across the country in the past few days has increased to 134, stated a report. Notably, several parts of Bihar and Uttar Pradesh were reeling underwater on Monday owing to the downpour.

Meanwhile, the IMD has predicted more rains for the already water-logged Patna. In view of the flood-situation, the Bihar government has urged the air force to send a helicopter for air-dropping food packets and other relief material in the marooned areas, stated Bihar disaster management department.

In Uttar Pradesh, authorities had to shift about 900 prisoners to other jails after floodwaters entered the barracks of the Ballia district jail located near the Ganga river.

Since Thursday, 93 people have died in Uttar Pradesh in rain-related incidents, with the state government on Sunday cancelling leave of officials in view of the situation.

In Jharkhand, three members of a family died in Dumka district after a wall collapsed on them following heavy rains in the region.

Besides these states, as many as 13 deaths were reported on Saturday from Uttarakhand, Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan. In Gujarat, three women drowned after their car was swept away at a flooded causeway in Rajkot district on Sunday following heavy rains in several parts of the Saurashtra region.

Back in Bihar, the disaster management department said six deaths have been reported from Gaya district where five persons were killed in a wall collapse while another person drowned in a river which has been in spate because of rains.

In Jehanabad, a three-year-old girl died after a wall of an old house collapsed on her while she was playing.

Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Modi, whose own residence was affected by the deluge, was seen doing the rounds of the city clad in a T-shirt and shorts, and issuing instructions to officials.

