New Delhi: Several parts of Kerala, Karnataka and Maharashtra are facing a severe flood situation because of heavy rainfall. They are battling a deluge-like situation due to the subsequent landslides in many places.

Early on Friday morning, the India Meteorological Department issued a red code warning for the states along the west coast such as Kerala, south interior and coastal Karnataka, Maharashtra, Gujarat, Saurashtra, East Rajasthan and East Madhya Pradesh. The flood situation in these states is likely to aggravate as heavy rainfall is likely to continue in isolated regions for the next two days, as per the IMD. Fishermen have been advised to not enter the sea as the winds are recorded to be blowing at a speed of 40 to 50 km per hour.

The red alert for Kerala applies to four districts namely Idukki, Malappuram, Kozhikode and Wayanad. Heavy rains in Kerala will last till August 14, stated the IMD forecast. Thus, restrictions have been placed barring tourists from entering the Idukki district till August 15 owing to the danger of landslides.

Monsoon fury in Karnataka:

The rain fury has claimed the lives of nine people while nearly 43,000 people were evacuated from the flood-hit and rain-affected areas of Karnataka as on Thursday, stated the authorities. The worst-hit was Belagavi district, where six persons have lost their lives, while 40,180 people have been evacuated.

Meanwhile, nearly 17,000 people are taking shelter in relief camps. In fact, Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa camped in Belagavi while supervising the relief and rescue operations. He visited the rain-affected Shivajinagar and Gandhinagar areas of Belagavi.