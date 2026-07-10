Monsoon havoc: 10 dead across India, landslides in Uttarakhand, flood alert, rivers swell in UP, Himachal

Monsoon havoc: Intensifying monsoon rains, landslides and flooding have paralysed daily life across several states, forcing the closure of schools and offices. Swelling rivers have blocked major highways. IMD has warned that more heavy rain is on the way.

Share Share Article Facebook

WhatsApp

X

Email

Telegram

Linkedin https://www.india.com/news/india/monsoon-havoc-10-dead-across-india-landslides-in-uttarakhand-flood-alert-rivers-swell-in-up-himachal-imd-forecast-heavy-rain-8470291/ Copy

Monsoon havoc: 10 dead across India, landslides in Uttarakhand, flood alert, rivers swell in UP, Himachal | Image: ANI

Monsoon Havoc: As the southwest monsoon activity intensified across India, heavy rains and thunderstorms continued to pound several states on Friday. Severe waterlogging, flooded roads and landslides disrupted the normal lives of people forcing the closure of schools and offices in several regions. Rivers are swelling due to heavy rainfall, triggering the blockade of several highways and disrupting transportation. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a warning of more rain in the coming days.

Delhi Weather

Monsoon rains battered Delhi on Wednesday and Thursday, bringing much-needed relief from the scorching heat and humidity. However, incessant showers resulted in severe waterlogging on major routes. Rainwater inundated several roads and entered houses in low-lying areas. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an orange alert for the national capital, warning of heavy rainfall today. Rainfall activity is expected to decline from Saturday, July 11. Check the weather forecast here.

According to the weather department, the capital city is expected to witness heavy rainfall today. Monsoon activity is expected to decline starting Saturday. Check the weather forecast here. An orange alert has been sounded for today.

Uttar Pradesh Weather

The weather department has issued Red and Orange alerts for several districts in Uttar Pradesh, indicating the possibility of extremely heavy rainfall. Heavy rainfall is likely in Muzaffarnagar, Bijnor, Moradabad, Bareilly, Pilibhit, Badaun, Sambhal and Jyotiba Phule Nagar.

The department has also sounded an orange for Sitapur, Hardoi, Bulandshahr, Saharanpur, Kushinagar, Lakhimpur Kheri, Shahjahanpur and Hapur.

Maharashtra Weather

Monsoon activity has created havoc in several parts of Maharashtra, with Mumbai, Thane and Pune affected the most. Severe waterlogging, flood-like situations and potholes have created problems for the public. The heavy rains have disrupted train services and flight operations in recent days. Even Mumbai’s lifeline, the local train was also affected by the rainwater as it inundated several railway tracks. However, the rainfall activity is expected to ease in Mumbai and much of Maharashtra. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast light rain in Mumbai today.

Monsoon Havoc Across India

• As many as 10 people lost their lives in rain-related incidents across India on Thursday.

• Surat alone has reported 17 rain-related deaths over the past few days amid a heavy flood-like situation.

• Torrential rain flooded several parts of Delhi on Thursday, triggering uprooting, a waterlogging situation and heavy traffic jams.

• On Thursday, the capital city reported 160 mm of rainfall, according to the IMD. A yellow alert remains in place for Friday.

• Uttarakhand is expected to witness extremely heavy rain at isolated places on Friday. As per reports, the Alaknanda and Mandakini rivers are in spate.

• Schools have been shut in the Rudraprayag district for the day.

• The Char Dham Yatra was disrupted after a landslide at Nalu Pani. Gangotri Highway has been blocked due to continue landslide. Restoration work is underway.

• On Thursday, in Himachal Pradesh, 75 roads remained blocked and five water supply schemes were affected. Shimla and Sirmaur districts are expected to receive more heavy rain today.

• A red alert, IMD’s highest alert, has been sounded for parts of western Uttar Pradesh, warning of heavy to extremely heavy rain today.

• Schools closed in Ghaziabad, Meerut, Hapur, Bulandshahr, Baghpat, Muzaffarnagar, Bijnor, Saharanpur and Moradabad districts as a precautionary measure.

• In Prayagraj, administration has intensified flood preparedness as river levels rose due to continuous rain. According to District Magistrate Manish Kumar Verma, some rivers of the state are approaching the danger mark.

• After days of heavy rains and flood like situation, Surat is hoping back to normalcy. The city recorded 358 mm of rain within 24 hours, which led to flooding and evacuations.

• Search operations also continued in Wayanad, where six people lost their lives in a landslide incident earlier this week.