Monsoon heavy rain alert: Red Alert issued in Himachal, Brahmaputra swells in Assam as fresh floods hit Arunachal | Key updates

Rain fury claims six lives in Northeast as IMD issues a red alert for Himachal Pradesh, shutting schools and triggering severe landslide and flood warnings.

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People move to a safer place in a flood-affected area following incessant heavy rainfall in Assam (Image: PTI)

IMD weather alert: An aggressive monsoon surge has unleashed severe weather conditions across India, claiming at least six lives in the Northeast, where relentless rain damaged crucial railway tracks, agricultural lands, and public utilities. Downpours have severely impacted normal life in Jammu and Himachal Pradesh, where a cloudburst swept away six houses, though authorities confirmed no casualties. Following the IMD’s red alert, all educational institutions were ordered shut on Tuesday across key districts. Heavy intermittent rain forced authorities to suspend classes in Kangra, Mandi, Sirmaur, Theog (Shimla), Salooni (Chamba), and Nirmand (Kullu).

Meanwhile, infrastructure damage continues to mount as landslides blocked vehicular traffic on the old Hindustan-Tibet road (National Highway 5) at two separate locations in Kinnaur district. State authorities remain on high alert, urging residents to avoid traveling near vulnerable slopes and overflowing riverbanks as emergency response teams clear debris.

Heavy rains lashed large parts of Jammu region as rescue teams continued their search for seven persons reported missing in the worst-hit Poonch and Rajouri districts. At least 23 people have died and seven others are missing in rain-related incidents in Poonch, Rajouri and Doda districts since Sunday.

In Assam, one person in Charaideo district died due to the floods, taking the toll in such rain-related deaths to 11.

Major rivers of Assam flow beyond danger level

Several major rivers, including the Brahmaputra, Dikhow, Desang and Dhansiri, were flowing above the danger level in different parts of the state, with some of the water bodies having breached the “extreme flood” level.

Also read: Maharashtra Weather Update: Thane, Pune, Mumbai, Nagpur, Nashik, Satara, Ratnagiri likely to receive rain, IMD issues alert

Relief and rescue operations were being carried out by multiple agencies, including the Army, NDRF, SDRF and Fire and Emergency Services.

Train services affected in Assam

Train services remained affected for the second day as floodwaters inundated tracks in parts of Upper Assam, with the Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) cancelling, short-terminating or diverting several trains and also announcing special trains for stranded passengers, a report by PTI said.

More than 3,10,800 people remained affected in 758 villages in Biswanath, Charaideo, Dhemaji, Dibrugarh, Golaghat, Jorhat, Kamrup, Karbi Anglong, Nagaon, Sivasagar and Tinsukia districts.

In worst-hit Sivasagar district, the Dikhow and Desang rivers flowed above the “extreme flood level” in Sivsagar town and Nanglamoraghat, respectively, the ASDMA said. The Dhansiri River was in “severe flood situation” at Numaligarh in Golaghat district, it added.

(With inputs from agencies)