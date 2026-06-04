Monsoon hits India! Check list of places covered so far and city-wise monsoon prediction

As the monsoon officially advances across India, discover which regions have already received rainfall and see the latest forecasts for major cities in the coming days.

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An elderly man moves on a road amid rain, at Nagercoil in Kanyakumari, Kerala, Thursday, June 4, 2026. (PTI)

IMD Monsoon update: In a massive update for the residents of India and the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has announced that the southwest monsoon is actively advancing, having already covered significant portions of the Arabian Sea and the Bay of Bengal. The IMD Officials have indicated that atmospheric conditions remain favorable for continued progress, with the monsoon expected to expand its reach further across the country over the next two to three days. Here are all the details you need to know about the southwest monsoon and its city-wise coverage.

Current Monsoon Coverage

As of June 4, 2026, the monsoon has successfully advanced into the following regions:

Sea Areas: The entire Lakshadweep Islands, the Comorin area, and extensive parts of both the Arabian Sea (southwest, southeast, westcentral, and eastcentral) and the Bay of Bengal (southeast, southwest, westcentral, eastcentral and northeast).

Landmasses: The monsoon has reached Kerala, Mahe, and portions of Karnataka and Tamil Nadu.

Northern Limit: The current boundary of the monsoon passes through 14°N/60°E, 13.5°N/65°E, 13°N/70°E, Mangaluru, Uthagamandalam, Kodaikanal, Thoothukudi, 8.8°N/79°E, 11°N/83°E, 14.5°N/87°E, 17.5°N/90°E, 20°N/93°E, and 22°N/95°E.

Indian Monsoon Expected Advancement (Next 2–3 Days)

The IMD forecasts that the monsoon will likely extend into these areas shortly:

Coastal and Peninsular India: The remainder of Tamil Nadu, all of Goa and additional sectors of Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, and Karnataka.

Northeastern Region: Further expansion into parts of the northeastern states.

Maritime Progress: Additional coverage across the central Arabian Sea and the remaining sections of the westcentral, eastcentral, and northeast Bay of Bengal.

India Meteorological Department (IMD) announces southwest monsoon

The southwest monsoon set over Kerala on Thursday, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD). Typically, the monsoon arrives in Kerala around June 1, which marks the beginning of the Southwest monsoon season (June-September).

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“The southwest monsoon has further advanced into the remaining parts of southwest and southeast Arabian Sea, some parts of westcentral and eastcentral Arabian Sea, entire Lakshadweep islands, Kerala and Mahe, some parts of Karnataka and Tamil Nadu, remaining parts of Comorin area, southeast Bay of Bengal and some more parts of southwest, westcentral, eastcentral and northeast Bay of Bengal today the 4th June, 2026,” the IMD said.

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Previously, the weather department had predicted that the monsoon would begin over Kerala on May 26; however, the arrival was delayed.

(With inputs from agencies)